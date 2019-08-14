Michael Locksley inherited a mess with the University of Maryland football program.
There is definitely some talent on this 2019 team, but Locksley must continue the healing process that was started a year ago.
The Terrapins went 5-7 in 2018, a rather momentous accomplishment considering the turmoil surrounding the team after the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair during an off-season workout.
That was the beginning of the end for coach DJ Durkin. He was suspended before last season and eventually dismissed.
“Just the whole thing with the whole program, we’re just trying to move on from what happened last year,” cornerback Tino Ellis said last month at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago. “We’re just going to try and focus on the future. We have new guys coming in, new freshmen, we’re excited about the future and what’s going to happen.”
Locksley took over as head coach and somehow managed to hold things together.
Although Maryland lost its final four games, three of them were to East Division powerhouses Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State.
The highlight of the season may have been that loss to Ohio State. The Terrapins pushed the Buckeyes
to the limit and then some before falling 52-51 in overtime.
Locksley said he and his staff are pushing four key elements to his team: culture, stabilization, communication and expectations.
“The first thing we wanted to do was we wanted to create this family culture, and by doing this — to me, teams have a shelf life,” Locksley said. “Teams change from year to year, whereas family to me transcends our past with our present as well as our future. And so we wanted to create a family environment and a family culture to get our program moving forward.”
That family atmosphere will help stabilize a program that seemed to be reeling this time a year ago.
The Sunday Fun Days Locksley has hosted at his house with the team has been one of the ways he has not only promoted a family atmosphere but also stabilized the entire situation surrounding the program.
“We all know about what happened last year, and it was really important for us to come in and, one, do a really good job of developing a meaningful relationship with our players,” Locksley said.
Communication is an important part of that stabilization effort. Locksley said the coaching staff has done everything it could to promote communication with an open-door policy with the players.
Locksley said those who have raised children know if all the neighborhood kids hang out at your house, you’ve got a good thing going.
“And what I’ve found since we’ve taken over, our players are always around our offices, they’re always upstairs and with our coaching staff,” Locksley said. “And that to me tells me that we’ve really moved in the right direction of stabilizing it.”
The final step of it is expressing the expectations for the players. They need to know exactly what is expected of them.
They use the term “maximize it” around the program.
“If you’re in the classroom, be where your feet are and be very intentional about taking something from the classroom,” Locksley said. “If you’re in the meeting before practice, be there. If you’re at practice, let’s make sure all of our energies and efforts and behaviors are right where we are at that time.”
In other words, make the best use of every minute of the day.
“If you talk to any of our players, they’ll tell you that maximize it means we want to be really intentional with our behaviors, and whatever it is that we’re doing at that particular time is the most important thing we do,” Locksley said.
Add all this up, break it down and what you have, Ellis said, is the blueprint for a successful season.
“Our expectations and goals are to take it one game at a time and win,” Ellis said. “That’s all we want to do. Come in compete, and win games.”
Bob Hamar is sports editor for The Independent.