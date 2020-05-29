John Hindman grew up around horse racing.
His family owned some race horses and traveled to all the tracks in the state.
“I tell people if I had to say between Fonner Park and Ak-Sar-Ben, those were the places where I fell in love with horse racing,” Hindman said. “They’re very special places to be.
“Fonner Park was always a bustling place that time of year. Grand Island people were looking to go out and socialize that time of year, get out of the house and that was the place everybody went. It was a great atmosphere. I have very fond memories.”
After Hindman graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1991, he went on to college. After that he went to law school at the University of Southern California.
He graduated law school in 1998. Hindman was lucky enough to find the perfect job for him.
“I decided if I could find a career path that could marry my education with something I was really interested in, that was very appealing to me,” Hindman said. “Right about the time that I was getting out of law school was about the time TVG was gearing up to launch.”
TVG, the network that covers horse racing, started in 1999 and Hindman got in on the ground floor. He’s now the Executive Vice President and General Counsel for the company.
Who would have ever thought there was such a job that would perfectly connect law with the world of horse racing? But Hindman found it.
Hindman said he oversees all the legal affairs of the company from contracts to legislative to regulatory activities.
This year, he got to watch Fonner Park much more than normal. After the coronavirus pandemic shut down many tracks around the nation, Fonner was able to keep going.
TVG helped out by giving the Grand Island track lots of coverage, partly because there just wasn’t much else for the network to put on the air.
Fonner went to the Monday-through-Wednesday schedule on March 23, and the simulcasting dollars started rolling in.
“I really commend track management and the horsemen for adapting to radically changed circumstances very quickly,” Hindman said. “It was a track that relied pretty heavily on the crowds and the food and the beverages.
“They needed to turn very quickly and take advantage of the one thing that was left which was the national television and account wagering market, and they did a really good job of it.”
The simulcasting dollars were huge. Fonner went over the $100 million mark on Tuesday
That surprised Hindman some, but in other ways didn’t because of that Monday-through-Wednesday schedule of racing.
Some days Will Rogers Downs in Oklahoma was winding down its racing about the time Fonner was starting.
“If you look at what they did in terms of the days they chose to run and the times at which they decided to run their races, they were at most one of two tracks in the country during those time periods,” Hindman said. “And usually during the last half of the card they were the only track running in the country that was still racing without fans.
“Part of that is extraordinary for sure, but part of it is if they were going to try this model they picked the right days and times to run their races.”
Hindman lives in Los Angeles, but he watches what’s happening back at his hometown and his hometown track.
Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak worked for TVG at one time. Hindman and Kotulak, who took over as CEO last summer, worked in different departments so they never really interacted in work-related activities.
“I still have some friends back there,” Hindman said. “I try to generally keep tabs on what’s going on. I’ve known Chris Kotulak for a long time. I was interested when he went back to run the race track. So it’s been fun to watch.”
Bob Hamar is sports editor for The Independent.
