Things looked good for Grand Island Senior High when it jumped out to a seven-point lead on Gretna six minutes into Thursday’s game.
Then the Dragons started making 3-pointers. And making, and making and making.
Four minutes later, Gretna was up by 10 and on its way to a 73-41 victory thanks to a 15-for-26 (57.7%) performance from behind the arc.
“We’re a good shooting team,” Dragons coach Brad Feeken said. “The games that we’ve been in, the games we’ve won, we’ve shot the ball well. We’re very, very tough to guard when we do that because we’re pretty smart players who understand their abilities. It’s a credit to them.”
Them Koang, Grand Island’s 6-foot-6 senior post, put up eight points early to help the Islanders (7-5) get out to an 11-4 lead with 2:18 left in the first quarter.
Gretna scored the next 17 points, including five 3-pointers.
“I thought we really controlled the first quarter for the most part,” Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough said. “We got the ball inside and Them had eight (points) in the first quarter.
“Then at the end of the first we started turning the basketball over a little bit, and that led to some transition threes. They’re a team that really lives and dies by the three. I think they were 15-for-26 tonight. That makes it pretty tough.”
Feeken said it took a little bit of time for Gretna to get going.
“I thought we just settled down a little bit,” he said. “I don’t know if it was nerves or just kind of us getting going, but we were just not playing comfortable. Then I thought there was a span in there where we got really comfortable.”
Gretna remained red hot from behind the 3-point line in the second quarter, sinking 7 of 9 attempts.
Hershal Vuksich finished with 18 points and was 4-for-6 on threes. Clay Frost added 17 points and eight assists and was 5-for-9 on treys.
While Gretna’s offense was impressive, its defense was also getting the job done. The Dragons (5-7) held the Islanders to a season-low in points and were only the third opponent to limit them to fewer than 50.
Koang and Isaac Traudt both finished with 12 points. Koang only got three shots off after the first quarter while Traudt was scoreless until late in the third quarter. They came in averaging a combined 38 points.
“We had to take away Koang,” Feeken said. “We knew that he was kind of the engine that makes them go, a great player. When he’s getting 20 (points) and 10 (rebounds), it’s very, very tough for us.
“We did everything we can to limit him as much as possible and make others beat us. They didn’t shoot as well as they usually do, but you know what? We’ll take it.”
Slough said: “This is the first team that we played that’s really played zone and really packed things in and made it tough to get the ball inside. We panicked a little bit.
“We haven’t had to shoot a ton of shots from the perimeter to this point, and we just didn’t make shots. The other piece is we’re pretty darn good in transition, and they made shots. It’s hard to run on makes.”
The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Islanders.
“I was telling the guys you’re seeing it in collegiate basketball right now where there’s just so much parity in there and anybody can get beat at anytime,” Slough said. “Nebraska beats Purdue and then Purdue beats Michigan State by 30.
“Basketball’s a funny sport where upsets happen and clunkers happen. Tonight we just had a clunker.”
Gretna 73, Grand Island 41
GRETNA (5-7)
Clay Frost 6-12 0-0 17, Trevor Marshall 3-4 0-2 7, Hershal Vuksich 5-8 4-4 18, Zach Wiese 3-5 0-0 9, Ely Doble 3-8 5-6 12, Ty Perkins 0-0 0-0 0, Grant Jansen 1-2 1-1 3, Quinn Frost 1-1 2-3 5, Mason Grover 0-0 0-0 0, Brayden Chaney 0-0 0-0 0, Colby Erdkamp 1-1 0-0 2, Ethan Tech 0-0 0-0 0, Carson Poole 0-0 0-0 0, TJ Silliman 0-0 0-0 0, Ben Denly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-41 12-16 73.
GRAND ISLAND (7-5)
Jay Gustafson 2-5 1-2 7, Blake Leiting 1-2 0-0 2, Caleb Francl 1-5 0-0 3, Isaac Traudt 4-12 2-2 12, Them Koang 5-6 2-2 12, Jayden Byabato 2-6 0-0 5, Broc Douglass 0-0 0-0 0, Aiden Klemme 0-1 0-0 0, Caleb Coslor 0-0 0-0 0, Noah Tjaden 0-0 0-0 0, Kytan Fyfe 0-0 0-0 0, Dylan Sextro 0-0 0-0 0, Aidan Keyes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-37 5-6 41.
Gretna 12 21 15 25—73
Grand Island 11 7 10 13—41
3-point field goals—Gretna 15-26 (C. Fros 5-9, Marshall 1-2, Vuksich 4-6, Wiese 3-5, Doble 1-3, Q. Frost 1-1), GI 6-24 (Gustafson 2-5, Francl 1-4, Traudt 2-9, Koang 0-1, Byabato 1-4, Kelmme 0-1). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—Gretna 25 (Vuksich 9), GI 19 (Koang 7). Assists—Gretna 17 (C. Frost 8), GI 5 (Francl 3). Turnovers—Gretna 6, GI 12. Total fouls—Gretna 8, GI 15. Technicals—none.
GIRLS
Gretna 56, Grand Island 40
In a theme of the night, Gretna used a hot touch from behind the 3-point line to take a 21-9 lead after the first quarter en route to a 56-40 win over Grand Island Senior High on Thursday.
The Dragons hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished 7-for-12 from behind the arc in the first half.
“They hit seven of them,” Grand Island coach Scott Hirchert said. “(Alexis Spier) hit four of them and (Hanna Spearman) hit a couple. That got the ball rolling for them a little bit. It’s just one of those things.”
Spier finished with 14 points while Jaiden Albright added 10 for the Dragons (4-8).
Ella McDonald topped the Islanders (1-10) with nine points on 3-for-3 shooting from behind the arc.
“I think we keep battling,” Hirchert said. “The kids keep playing hard. You’ve just got to keep growing from day to day and keep getting better and better.”
Gretna 56, Grand Island 40
GRETNA (4-8)
Alexis Spier 4-8 2-2 14, Hanna Spearman 3-4 0-0 9, Sydney Zabloudil 2-6 0-0 4, Avery Kallman 3-5 2-3 8, Madison Haddix 3-5 2-2 8, Emma Schweigert 1-1 0-0 2, Jenna Marshall 0-2 1-2 1, Jaiden Albright 3-7 2-2 10, Sidney Reimer 0-0 0-0 0, Maddie Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Juliana Stuhr 0-3 0-0 0, Chaley French 0-1 0-0 0, Megan Taylor 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-45 9-13 56.
GRAND ISLAND (1-10)
Ella McDonald 3-3 0-0 9, Abbi Maciejewski 1-5 0-0 3, Claire Kelly 2-6 1-2 6, Tori Hale 2-7 0-0 5, Kamdyn Barrientos 2-5 0-2 4, Lilly Reed 1-6 3-6 5, Katie Zuelow 1-3 4-4 6, Kaylee Hemingway 0-0 0-0 0, Jill Rose 1-1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Hill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-36 8-14 40.
Gretna 21 12 12 11—56
Grand Island 9 10 11 10—40
3-point field goals—Gretna 9-24 (Spier 4-7, Spearman 3-4, Zabloudil 0-3, Haddix 0-1, Albright 2-5, Johnson 0-1, Stuhr 0-2, Taylor 0-1), GI 6-13 (McDonald 3-3, Maciejewski 1-2, Kelly 1-4, Hale 1-3, Barrientos 0-1). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—Gretna 31 (Kallman 6), GI 24 (Maciejewski 5). Assists—Gretna 14 (Spier 3), GI 6 (Hale 3). Turnovers—Gretna 14, Grand Island 19. Total fouls—Gretna 9, Grand Island 12. Technicals—none.
