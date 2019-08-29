Mark Edge is familiar with the seniors on the Grand Island Senior High boys tennis team.
The six seniors on this year’s team were a few that were with Edge when he started out as a coach three years ago.
“My experience with the program has been with these guys since all of them were with me when I coached JVs,” Edge said. “These are basically the only guys I worked with. I have a great relationship with the players. They know what I expect from them in practice.”
The Islanders return four of their top six varsity players from last year. Josh Grosvenor, Wyatt Kohles, Mathew Ford and Jake Inthavongsa are those players. All of them played at state last year but none won a match.
Edge said he hopes experience helps Grand Island have a little more success this season.
“We do have some experience with those four players,” Edge said. “They have been there, done that. I hope that translates into a little more success on the court.”
Grosvenor and Ford were named captains for the Islanders. Edge said those two players and the rest of the senior class will help be leaders.
“Josh and Mathew have done a great job being the captains. They help get the team organized and they provided great leadership to the team, as have all of the seniors,” Edge said.
For right now, Edge said he plans on having Kohles at No. 1 singles, Grant Kohles at No. 2 singles, Grosvenor and Ford at No. 1 doubles and Inthavongsa and Adrian Melgoza at No. 2 doubles.
Edge said he expects those six to be the varsity players during the season and feels the Islanders are ready to get the season started as they begin with a dual at Columbus Thursday.
“We don’t have much depth. We are dealing with the hand we got,” Edge said. “We’re excited to get the season under way and see what happens.”