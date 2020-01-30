Class A, No. 2-dual rated Grand Island came out hot early and did just enough later on.
The Islanders built an early 29-0 lead. That was enough damage to help Grand Island defeat Class B, No. 1 Hastings 39-28 Thursday at Grand Island Senior High.
Thanks to the lighter weights to start the dual, the Islanders built that lead with three first-minute pins, a technical fall and two decisions, which pleased GISH coach Joey Morrison.
“We came out hot and that got us going,” Morrison said. “We had guys that were able to finish their matches early on in the dual that helped us be successful.”
Hastings was missing Bryce Brown, rated No. 3 at 132, because of an injury but Tiger coach Nolan Laux said he was actually encouraged by what he saw.
“The guys we brought gave us a good effort and I was actually pleased with how they wrestled,” Laux said. “We just need to get guys healthy. But I don’t want to take anything away from Grand Island. They have a solid team. They have great talent up and down their lineup.”
Juan Pedro, Jr., rated No. 1 at 113 pounds, got the Islanders going with an 18-3 technical fall over Hunter Anderson, then Rogelio Ruiz pinned Tucker Adams at 120 to give GI an early 11-0 lead.
Then Blake Cushing won a battle of rated wrestlers at 126 pounds. The Class A, No. 2 Cushing scored a takedown and three nearfall points in the third period to beat Class B, No. 3 Landon Weidner 6-1.
Kael Kingery and Alex Dzingle followed with pins at 132 and 138, respectively before Brody Arrants earned a 6-4 decision over Jett Samuelson at 145.
“Juan and Rogelio really got us going and Blake wrestled well against a very good freshman in Landon Weidner who is going to have a very good wrestling career,” Morrison said. “That was a great match. He was able to finish.”
Hastings got back into the dual thanks to comeback wins in the next two matches. At 152, Class B, No. 2 Mason Brumbaugh rallied from a 9-3 deficit to defeat Tyler Salpas 14-10, then at 160, Class B, No. 1 Izaak Hunsley trailed 3-0 in the third period and came back to win a 5-3 match in overtime.
“It’s all fight and mentality with those two kids,” Laux said. “Mason has had a few of those this year where it’s come down to the wire. He’s just a hard-nosed kid as is Izaak. He’s wrestled Lukasiewicz so many times and it’s always close and he had it in the back of his mind saying he didn’t want to lose to that guy.”
The Tigers won four of the five next matches to get back into the dual. Jackson Phelps earned a 16-4 major decision over Izaiah Deras at 170 and Josh Callejas pinned Michael Isele in 2:53 at 285, while Damen Pape and Evan Morera earned forfeit victories at 182 and 195 to close the gap to 35-28.
Alex Rodriguez earned a forfeit win at 220 for Grand Island, while Ein Obermiller, rated No. 3 at 106, finished the dual with an 11-1 victory over Markus Miller.
Grand Island was wrestling without Daylon Keolavone, who was out with a foot injury.
Morrison said it was good to get the win but he felt it was a little disappointing with how a few of the Islanders finished their matches, especially at 152 and 160.
“We had leads and we didn’t finish the job later on,” Morrison said. “That’s kind of frustrating to watch because they didn’t attack to put it away. The best guys put it away. You have to wrestle for three periods in the postseason or else you are going to get beat. Those are things that need to corrected before the postseason comes around.
“But I’m still happy with our team. Hastings has an outstanding team and I think they are the favorite in Class B in state duals next week. They have a good kid at every weight and have a strong enough lineup to get it done.”
Both teams will be back in action on Saturday. The Islanders will compete at the Norfolk Invite, while Hastings is at the Monarch Duals at Papillion-La Vista.
