Facing multiple personnel issues, Grand Island Senior High somehow found a way.
Donovan Williams’ driving layup in the closing second came up short and the Islanders held on for a 64-62 overtime victory over Class A No. 10-rated (Omaha World-Herald) Lincoln North Star at home on Saturday night. Grand Island was able to snap a two-game losing skid, despite playing without starter Blake Leiting (broken hand) and finishing without second-leading scorer Isaac Traudt, who fouled out with 5:51 remaining in regulation.
Islanders’ coach Jeremiah Slough said it was certainly a bounce-back performance from his team’s previous home outing when it suffered a 73-41 loss to hot-shooting Gretna. On Tuesday, Grand Island was handed a 51-50 loss on a last-second shot at Class B No. 2 Hastings.
“You find out a lot about your team when it is faced with adversity,” Slough said. “Last week, we kind of got punked on our own floor. I thought we played well on Tuesday at Hastings — it was a little bit of a response — but this was the first time back in front of our home crowd where we had an opportunity to kind of get rid of what happened against Gretna.
“Our kids came out with a lot of energy and really played inspired basketball for 36 minutes.”
Them Koang scored a game-high 27 points, including five in overtime to power Grand Island’s upset bid. Traudt added 21 points and 10 rebounds and Jayden Byabato had 12 points for the Islanders (8-6), who led most of the way before North Star’s Kwat Abdelkarim scored a driving basket with 29 seconds left in regulation to knot the score at 55-55.
“Honestly, it just feels amazing and the environment was great,” Koang said. “Our players played tough and when it came down to the end and things were getting tough, our guys were ready to play.”
Koang overcame major foul trouble just to hang around for the finish. The 6-foot-6 senior was whistled for this third personal foul with 2:46 left in the second quarter and picked up his fourth personal with a minute left in the third.
That didn’t stop Koang from hitting 11 of 15 shots from the floor, including a thunderous two-handed slam dunk on a feed from Traudt with 3:01 left in the second quarter.
“Tonight was just another sign of maturity from Them,” Slough said. “He just continued to play smart and not let a negative play affect the rest of his performance. He really demanded the ball down the stretch and our guys did a good job of getting it to him and he made the plays that gave us an opportunity to win.”
Traudt scored 10 third-quarter points and finished 4 of 6 from 3-point range. The sophomore’s 3-pointer, followed by a steal and layup from Byabato gave Grand Island a 43-30 lead with 3:30 left in the third quarter.
“Teams were face-guarding Isaac and making it really tough for us to get him opportunities, so we figured, let’s just give him the keys,” Slough said. “We said, ‘Let’s put the ball in his hands, give him space and allow him to make plays.’
“It turns out Isaac is an awful darn good player in space and he did a great job tonight, getting us going.”
Grand Island appeared to lose offensive momentum when Traudt fouled out, but Koang said he told his teammate not to worry.
“As soon as Isaac fouled out, I saw him on the bench and I just said, ‘Don’t worry, you started it and we’re going to finish it for you,” Koang said. “It was just determination, honestly. We were all hungry.
“After getting beat by Hastings Tuesday night, we needed a win and we came and got it.”
Williams led North Star (9-5) with 19 points and 12 rebounds. However, the 6-5 senior all-state guard with offers from multiple NCAA Division I programs, was 4 of 20 shooting from the floor, including going 0 of 8 from 3-point range.
“Sometimes things happen for a reason: We lost Blake Leiting for tonight — and hopefully we get him back down the stretch — but it forced Broc Douglass into the lineup and Broc did the best job I’ve ever seen somebody do on Donovan for 36 straight minutes without fouling out,” Slough said. “Broc just made things super tough on him.”
Williams, who made his living at the free-throw line by hitting 11 of 13 attempts, had a 3-point attempt from the left wing to win the game at the buzzer in regulation, but missed. His three-point play with 37 seconds remaining in overtime tied the score at 62-all, but the Islanders used free throws by Byabato with 19.8 seconds to play and another foul shot by Koang with 8.7 to go to grab the lead.
“Over the last six years, I seems like almost every game that has gone down to the wire, we’ve found a way to lose or come out on the bad end of a buzzer-beater,” Slough said. “This year’s team just continues to amaze me with their perseverance. Everybody is ready to step up into a different role when they’re called upon.
“When you have a bunch of guys that continue to give you everything that they have in every aspect, whether it be offensively, defensively or on the bench — whatever it is — I think that sometimes that luck doesn’t really exist. I think this team deserves to win and tonight, you saw that.”
Grand Island 64, Lincoln North Star 62 (OT)
LINCOLN NORTH STAR (9-5)
Brown 5-8 2-4 14, Abdelkarim 3-9 4-5 10, Williams 4-20 11-13 19, Juracek 3-7 0-1 7, Lopez 5-8 2-2 12, Piyotem 0-0 0-0 0, McGarvie 0-0 0-0 0, D.Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, L.Edwards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 19-25 62.
GRAND ISLAND (8-6)
Gustafson 1-5 0-0 3, Douglass 0-1 0-0 0, Francl 0-2 1-4 1, Traudt 7-13 3-5 21, Koang 11-15 5-8 27, Byabato 4-7 3-4 12, Coslor 0-0 0-0 0, Sextro 0-0 0-0 0. Klemme 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-43 12-21 64.
Lincoln North Star 8 13 17 17 7—62
Grand Island 17 11 15 12 9—64
3-point goals—LNS 3-19 (Brown 2-3, Abdelkarim 0-3, Williams 0-8, Juracek 1-5), GI 6-13 (Gustafson 1-4, Francl 0-2, Traudt 4-6, Byabato 1-1). Fouled out—Traudt. Rebounds—LNS 37 (Williams 12), GI 25 (Traudt 10). Assists—LNS 4 (Abdelkarim 2), GI 12 (Francl 6). Turnovers—LNS 8, GI 13. Total fouls—LNS 20, GI 23. Technicals—Brown. A—NA.
GIRLS
Lincoln North Star 64, Grand Island 43
Grand Island Senior High put forth another strong effort before eventually falling to Lincoln North Star 64-43 on Saturday at home.
The Islanders (1-12) used a 6-0 run, including consecutive baskets by Katie Zuelow, to cut their deficit to 51-38 with 4:15 remaining. However, the Gators converted 6 of 8 shots from the free-throw line in the final 3:54 to pull away.
“Our kids continue to play hard and I keep praising them,” said Grand Island coach Scott Hirchert, whose team previously lost to North Star 57-24 on Dec. 27 in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. “Since Christmas, I thought tonight was one of our more complete games. Our kids keep battling and they keep getting better and better and you feel like it’s just a matter of time before they put it all together.”
Kylie Shottenkirk led all scorers for North Star (5-10) with 21 points. Dyvine Harris added 13 points and four assists for the Gators.
Zuelow scored 14 points off the bench for Grand Island and teammate Tori Hale had 11 points and four assists. Zuelow was 5 of 7 shooting from the field and 4 of 6 from the foul line, converting several drives to the basket into points.
“She was getting to the rim and that’s Katie’s game,” Hirchert said. “Somehow, some way she managed to get through traffic and get those shots up. Sometimes, I don’t know how she does it, but she seems to find a crease and a way to get it up there.
“All the girls are playing hard and Katie stepped up and did some really good things for us, coming off the bench.”
Lincoln North Star 64, Grand Island 43
LINCOLN NORTH STAR (5-10)
Schaefer 0-1 1-2 1, Harris 2-4 8-12 13, Allick 2-3 0-0 4, Shottenkirk 2-9 0-0 6, Krieser 8-11 4-7 21, Webb 2-6 1-2 6, Leu 3-7 2-2 9, Ragland 0-0 2-2 2, Hilkemann 1-1 0-0 2, Breazile 0-0 0-0 0, Phillips 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-42 18-27 64.
GRAND ISLAND (1-12)
McDonald 1-7 0-0 2, Maciejewski 1-4 0-0 2, Kelly 2-2 0-1 6, Hale 4-9 2-2 11, Barrientos 1-3 0-5 2, Zuelow 5-7 4-6 14, Rose 0-1 0-0 0, Reed 1-2 4-5 6, Hill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-35 10-19 43.
Lincoln North Star 18 10 17 19—64
Grand Island 15 5 11 12—43
3-point goals—LNS 6-17 (Webb 1-5, Harris 1-1, Leu 1-3, Shottenkirk 2-6, Krieser 1-2), GI 3-11 (McDonald 0-5, Maciejewski 0-1, Kelly 2-2, Hale 1-3). Fouled out—McDonald. Rebounds—LNS 25 (Allick 6), GI 29 (McDonald 7). Assists—LNS 10 (Harris 4), GI 7 (Hale 4). Turnovers—LNS 12, GI 20. Total fouls—LNS 18, GI 21. Technicals—None. A—NA.
