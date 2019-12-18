Senior High announces hall of fame class
Grand Island Senior High activities director Cindy Wells has announced the 2020 inductees to the Grand Island Senior High Athletic Hall of Fame.
The inductees will be recognized at halftime of the Islander boys basketball game against Norfolk on Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m.
A banquet honoring the inductees will be at Balz Banquet Hall, 213 N. Sycamore Street in Grand Island, on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Grand Island Senior High activities office or at the door for $20.
The 2020 Grand Island Senior High Athletic Hall of Fame inductees are:
- Alex Armes Tjaden - Girls Track
- Gary Baldwin - Wrestling
- Megan Bartlett Brown - Girls Golf
- Jeremy Buckner - Boys Track
- Jana Frymire Flannigan - Girls Swimming
- Cody Levinson - Boys Basketball
- Kerry McDermott - Boys Tennis
- Stacia Robertson - Girls Basketball
- Randy Spiehs - Baseball
- RD Spiehs - Baseball
- Dusty Stamer - Boys Track
- Erin Shonsey Murnan - Girls Tennis
- Lucas Venegas - Boys Soccer
- Elizabeth Wegner Busch - Volleyball
- Holly Yencer Rathman - Girls Track
Teams
- 1973 Girls Track Team
- 1973 Wrestling Team
Coach
- Dave Vondra
Contributor
- Carroll (Bing) Ward
The Athletic Hall of Fame Council Members are Dr. Robin Dexter, Jeff Gilbertson, Will Armstrong, Kelli Jeffries, Jay Hehnke, Kelly Ward, Vic Nelson, Al Satterly, Jeff Stern and Larry and Betsy Uhing.
