OMAHA – Blake Cushing isn’t usually one to crack a smile after winning a wrestling match.
That was completely different Saturday for the Grand Island Senior High junior after his Class A, 126-pound final.
The No. 2 Cushing (NEwrestle.com) was in all smiles after he pinned No. 3 Jaylan Ruffin of North Platte in 5:30 at the CHI Health Center Omaha.
“This is one of the best feelings in the world,” Cushing said with a big smile. “This feels great.”
Cushing’s pin allowed the Class A, No. 8 Islanders to finish fourth with 114 points. Top-ranked Millard South won its fifth title in six years with 213 points.
The match didn’t start well for Cushing as Ruffin scored the opening takedown. That didn’t bother Cushing as he scored an escape a short time later and got a takedown with 35 seconds left in the first period.
After that it was all Cushing. He put Ruffin on his back twice in the second period and built a 10-2 lead. He eventually got Ruffin on his back two times and eventually recorded the pin.
“He lit a fire a little bit (after the first takedown) but then somewhere in the second period, I could feel him breaking a little bit,” Cushing said. “I had all the confidence in the world after the second period.”
GISH coach Joey Morrison said Cushing did a great job responding after Ruffin’s takedown.
“Jaylon’s an explosive wrestler who likes to throw people so you have to respect him at all times,” he said. “He did a nice job of recovering and got his one. It didn’t faze him as he was able to get a takedown a few seconds later. He won the positional battles and was completely dominate both on bottom and top. I really can’t be more proud of Blake.”
It was the second time Cushing had wrestled Ruffin in two weeks. He won a 1-0 decision during the A-2 district meet at Senior High. Cushing said he wanted no part of that.
“I had to keep my pressure up and start getting in my shots early,” Cushing said. “I was a little cautious of his throws but today I just wrestled. This is great.”
Cushing wasn’t the only Islander to bring home some hardware. The Islanders also had six other medalists as well.
Juan Pedro came back from his quarterfinal loss on Thursday to finish third at 113.
Ein Obermiller (fifth, 106), Brody Arrants (sixth, 138), Tyler Salpas (fifth, 145), Alex Rodriguez (fifth, 220) and Michael Isele (sixth, 285) were the other medalists for the Islanders.
Morrison said he felt the Islanders had a good weekend.
“Blake’s success is everyone else’s success. Without those other guys pushing him, I don’t know if he gets it done. It’s your team that get you there and they don’t do what they do without Blake pushing them,” Morrison said. “I’m proud of our guys for stepping up this weekend. We had seven medalists but two returning so five new guys got medals for us.”
The Islanders lose only Rodriguez, who wrestled for the first time in high school. Morrison said the senior only got better and better.
“His older brother (Joey) came out and wrestled for us so Alex wanted to give it a try,” Morrison said. “He wrestled a little bit in middle school. He comes out and does a great job in getting a medal for us.
“He was so coachable and he trusted us during the year. And he finished with 34 wins and that’s a lot for a guy who competed on varsity for the first time. I’m proud of what he did this year.”
With 10 of the 11 state qualifiers returning, along with Daylon Keolavone, a two-time state qualifier who missed the last part of the season with a foot injury, Morrison said he’s looking forward to next year.
“We’re going to build on what we did for next year,” Morrison said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.