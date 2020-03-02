OMAHA — Spencer Schomers had a forgettable first half Monday night but more than made up for it.
The senior guard scored 31 points – 29 after halftime – to lead Omaha Creighton Prep to a 64-60 overtime victory over Grand Island in the A-6 district final. The Junior Jays advance to the state tournament for the 59th time, tied with Hastings for the most by any team.
Schomers missed his first seven shots and was 1 for 8 from the field in the first half. The entire Prep team struggled over those first two quarters as the Islanders carried a 19-11 lead into halftime.
“It’s been a long time since we had a number like that at half,” Junior Jays coach Josh Luedtke said. “I challenged Spencer big time and told him that he needed to take over.’’
Schomers said Luedtke also told the team to loosen, up, perhaps easier said than done with a state tournament berth on the line.
“I knew this was my last game here at home,” he said. “I got some great looks in that first half but I couldn’t get anything to go in.”
That changed in the third quarter for Schomers and teammate Brendan Buckley. The duo combined for 16 points as Prep grabbed its first lead of the game.
Schomers stayed hot in the final period, striking for 14 more points. He helped the Junior Jays open a six-point advantage but Grand Island fought back behind the strong play of seniors Jayden Byabato and Them Koang.
Byabato had 10 in the fourth quarter while the 6-foot-6 Koang, who had a big game inside, had seven.
Prep led by two with 13 seconds left but the Islanders got it tied at the buzzer when Koang fended off three defenders and sank a layup. That made it 51-51 and forced a four-minute overtime.
GISH coach Jeremiah Slough credited his players for fighting back after getting down six.
“What a gutsy effort,” Slough said. “We had every reason to fold there. The crowd got involved and after we got down six points there a handful of time, we just kept punching back and that’s very indicative of what this group is all about.”
The Junior Jays went ahead for good at 57-55 on a pair of Schomers free throws. He was 14 of 15 from the line in the game, and 6 for 6 in the overtime.
Luedtke said that late effort by Schomers differed from the previous game between the teams, a 57-54 road win by Grand Island on Feb. 8.
“Spencer missed a couple of key free throws in that one,” he said. “He made up for it tonight.”
The Islanders closed to 61-60 with 36 seconds left on a 3-point play by Koang but two more Schomers free throws and one by Mai’Jhe Wiley ended it.
Slough said his team needed to take advantage of Prep’s 11-point first half.
“I felt like we should have been up 15 to 20 points
at the break,” he said. “They made a push in that second half like we knew they would.”
Wiley finished with 13 for Prep while Buckley had nine.
Byabato paced the Islanders with 21 points while Koang had 16 points and a game-high 17 rebounds. Isaac Traudt finished with 11 points.
The Junior Jays advance to state for the sixth straight year in quest of their 14th title.
The season ends at 17-8 for Grand Island, which was seeking its first state tourney trip since 2010. Slough said he was proud of what the Islanders did this season.
“What you saw with this group is a bunch of kids who are tough as nails and they buy into each other and they buy into the team,” Slough said. “That’s going to trump talent most times. We have some talented kids on this roster, but we also have some kids that are tougher than heck.
“What they did was they set the standard for what Islander basketball was going to be about the rest of the way. We have had some teams over the course of the last five years that have progressed us and this group really took us over the top – they accomplished so much.”
