Grand Island Central Catholic is putting on the 33rd annual Third City Steak Feed at Saturday at Central Catholic’s south gym.
Dinner will be served from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $20, which includes your steak dinner and an entry into raffles. Tickets will be available at the door. There will be a cash bar, pickle cards and an auction with lots of nice items that begins at 6:30 p.m.
The Nebraska-Illinois game will be shown live.
