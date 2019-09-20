Grand Island Central Catholic is putting on the 33rd annual Third City Steak Feed at Saturday at Central Catholic’s south gym.

Dinner will be served from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $20, which includes your steak dinner and an entry into raffles. Tickets will be available at the door. There will be a cash bar, pickle cards and an auction with lots of nice items that begins at 6:30 p.m.

The Nebraska-Illinois game will be shown live.

