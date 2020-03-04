The road might have been bumpy at times, but the Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball team successfully reached its desired destination.
Despite battling injury issues throughout the season, the Crusaders earned a bid to the Class C-2 state tournament after missing out on a trip to Lincoln last year following a disappointing loss in a district championship game.
“This took a lot of hard work,” GICC coach Stacia Rice said. “It was an up-and-down season, especially with the injuries. But that helped us develop a lot of depth, and if you’re going to make a run at the state tournament, you need depth.”
Rylie Rice, who leads the Crusaders with 15.2 points per game, missed five games during the middle of the season with a knee injury. Starting point guard Jenna Heidelk, senior Allison Kalvoda and freshman post Gracie Woods, who is third on the team in scoring with 6.0 ppg while coming off the bench, have also missed time with injuries.
But the team was as healthy as it’s been in a while during a convincing 54-32 win over Bridgeport in the district championship game.
Now the No. 5-rated Crusaders (17-7) turn their attention to No. 9 Ponca (21-4), their first-round opponent Thursday at 3:45 p.m. at Lincoln North Star.
“Ponca is really good, but I think it’s a good draw for us,” Stacia Rice said. “The way things were originally looking, we were going to play (Hastings) St. Cecilia for the third time in three weeks. That wasn’t going to be great for either one of us.
“It’s nice to play somebody new, and I feel good about this matchup.”
The Indians are led by 5-foot-10 senior forward Kaci Day, who puts up 14.7 points per game.
“They have a lot of good athletes,” Stacia Rice said. “This is my first year in C-2, so it kind of feels like my first year of coaching. We haven’t played a lot of C-2 teams, so we aren’t very familiar with most of them.”
Central Catholic aims for a good start.
“We have to be mentally ready to play,” Stacia Rice said. “There are going to be ups and downs, but you have to keep playing through the rough stretches. With Ponca, we know there will be those ups and downs. But if we are mentally tough and utilize our depth, then I like our chances.”
With three sophomore starters, the state basketball tournament will be a new experience for most of the Crusaders.
But Kalvoda, Katie Maser, Chloe Cloud and Woods were key members of GICC’s state championship volleyball team in the fall, so they know about high-pressure situations in Lincoln.
“And Rylie and Jenna have played a lot of (club) basketball,” Stacia Rice said. “Rylie has played a lot against really good competition in the summer. That will help when you are playing in a state tournament.”
