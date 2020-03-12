LINCOLN – Eighth-seeded Palmyra gave top-seed Grand Island Central Catholic all it wanted during the first game of the Class C-2 boys state basketball tournament.
But in the end, the No. 3-rated Crusaders (Omaha-World Herald) did just enough. GICC held off two late Panther 3-pointers that were off the mark to take a 41-38 victory Thursday at Lincoln Southeast High School.
It was the Crusaders’ first win at the state tournament since 2015.
GICC coach Tino Martinez said all it’s about is surviving and advancing.
“It’s day one of the boys state tournament and if you are lucky enough to play on Friday, you just got to count your blessings,” he said. “Palmyra was a tough team to overcome and they made things tough on us.”
Palmyra played loose and led 10-8 after the first quarter.
But GICC held the Panthers to one field goal in the second quarter, while making four of its own. That included a Russell Martinez 3-pointer to help give the Crusaders a 17-13 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, a Marcus Lowry layup helped increase GICC’s lead to 20-15. After a timeout, Isaac Herbek stole the ball on the inbound pass to give possession back to the Crusaders. He made a 3-pointer that put them up 23-15. That lead grew to 31-22 at the end of the quarter.
“We had a rough third quarter. I didn’t think we were as aggressive as we could have been,” Palmyra coach Zach Wemhoff said. “They kept attacking the basket. That was key to the game.”
But the Panthers, who were making their first state tournament appearance since 1989, didn’t back away.
They kept fighting back but GICC kept making plays. Martinez and Lowry hit a pair of 3-pointers to push the Crusaders’ lead to 39-32 with 3:16 left to play.
“Those were definitely big shots at that time because the game was still in doubt,” coach Martinez said.
Andrew Walkte and Kaleb Kemkpke scored on back-to-back baskets to bring Palmyra back to within 40-38. After a Lowry free throw, Palmyra missed two chances to tie the game, including a Kemkpke 3-pointer with 2 seconds left.
Kemkpke and Dominic Darrah each led the Panthers with nine points.
Wemhoff said he was proud of how Palmyra fought during the fourth quarter.
“We fought to the very end,” Wemhoff said. “We were much more aggressive in that fourth quarter and that’s how we play and that’s how we got here.”
Martinez led the Crusaders with 12 points, while Marcus Lowry chipped in 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Coach Martinez gave credit to the Panthers for their effort. The Panthers featured Kemkpke and Jackson Junker, who are 6-7 and 6-6, respectively.
“There aren’t many guys at any level like Palmyra has that have two 6-6 players like they do,” Martinez said. “That was a different challenge than what we’ve faced all year. The way the game was played spoke about how good Palmyra was than anything else.”
Martinez said he’s happy that the Crusaders are playing in the semifinals, where they will play No. 2 and fourth-seeded Yutan at 7 p.m. Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Chieftains defeated No. 4 Ponca 63-56 in double overtime.
“We’ll need to finish better inside as we missed a lot of point-blank shots, but we’re happy to be moving on,” he said.
