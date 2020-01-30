KEARNEY – Class C-1 No. 3-rated Lincoln Christian nearly pitched a fourth quarter shutout to escape past C-2 No. 8 Grand Island Central Catholic Thursday in the Centennial Conference tournament semifinals.
Lincoln Christian trailed 35-33 entering the final frame but held GICC scoreless until there were 50.8 seconds remaining to advance to Saturday’s championship game at Kearney Catholic with a 45-38 victory.
Lincoln Christian coach Nick Orduna said defense kept his team in the game when shots weren’t falling, and it really came through in the final quarter.
“I think (it was) our defensive pressure,” he said. “We continued to challenge them. Normally they’re a good 3-point shooting team. I think they were (0-for-12). We wanted to make sure that we were making their set shooters put (the ball) on the ground, and I thought we did a good job of that.
“Having (6-foot-4 senior Olivia Hollenbeck) inside on defense shuts a lot of things down on the interior, so we just had to move our feet on the perimeter, and I thought we did that.”
GICC coach Stacia Rice said the fourth quarter was one of those lulls that has haunted her team at points throughout the season.
“I think we just take breaks,” she said. “We have really good spurts and we have really good moments, then we take breaks. And against good teams, you can’t do that.
“We just have an excuse like ‘I’m tired’ or ‘she’s just too strong’ or ‘she’s too tall.’ We always find an excuse, and to be an elite team you have to find a way to get it done, and we didn’t do that tonight.”
Hollenbeck scored 13 of her 18 points in the second half to lead Lincoln Christian (14-2). She picked up her fourth foul with 5:53 remaining but avoided her fifth.
The fourth quarter wasn’t the only scoring drought for Central Catholic (12-6). It needed 4:42 to get onto the scoreboard to start the game.
But things picked up from there. GICC had a 9-0 run to take a 17-8 lead in the second period. Lincoln Christian tied it up at 23 at the half, and the teams stayed within four points of each other in the third quarter.
“I felt the girls came with a mindset that they were just going to outwork these girls,” Rice said. “I think that worked for the most part. I think transition worked. I think attacking them worked.
“But then our girls got tired and they just decided an excuse was a better option.”
Katie Maser and Ryle Rice both finished with 10 points for GICC. Lucy Ghaifan, a 6-foot freshman, came off the bench to contribute six points and 11 rebounds.
“She’s going to be a great player,” Stacia Rice said. “I thought she did a great job, especially coming off the bench. She listened to what we wanted her to do. She has quick feet, so she was able to get around Hollenbeck.
“She plays a lot of basketball. She plays in freshman games, she plays in reserves games, she plays in JVs. With that experience, I just have a lot of high hopes for her for the future.”
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 45, GICC 38
GICC (12-6)
Jenna Heidelk 0-0 2-2 2, Katie Maser 3-8 4-6 10, Rylie Rice 1-10 8-9 10, Elli Steenson 1-1 0-0 2, Chloe Cloud 1-3 0-0 2, Alexis Mudloff 1-2 0-0 2, Gracie Woods 1-2 0-0 2, Alyssa Wilson 1-2 0-0 2, Lucy Ghaifan 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 12-31 14-17 38.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN (14-2)
Barrett Power 1-4 0-0 2, Makylee Ailes 3-11 4-8 12, Allyson Korte 1-1 1-2 3, Alexis Johnson 4-12 0-2 8, Olivia Hollenbeck 5-6 8-11 18, Ashlynn Ailes 1-6 0-0 2, Halle Hueser 0-2 0-0 0, Jenna Wiltfong 0-1 0-0 0, Brielle Power 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-43 13-23 45.
GICC 10 13 12 3—38
Lincoln Christian 8 15 10 12—45
3-point field goals—GICC 0-12 (Maser 0-4, Rice 0-6, Mudloff 0-1, Wilson 0-1), LC 2-23 (Ba. Power 0-2, M. Ailes 2-10, Johnson 0-4, A. Ailes 0-4, Hueser 0-2, Wiltfong 0-1. Fouled out—Heidelk, Korte. Rebounds—GICC 26 (Ghaifan 11), LC 30 (Johnson 8). Assists—GICC 6 (Heidelk 3), LC 10 (Ba. Power 4). Turnovers—GICC 22, LC 14. Total fouls—GICC 22, LC 13. Technicals—none.
Hastings SC 45, Archbishop Bergan 32
In a game that looked like it would be a shootout early, it was defense and free-throw shooting that paved the way for Class C-2 No. 2-rated Hastings St. Cecilia to advance past D-1 Archbishop Bergan 45-32.
The Hawkettes (18-1) went 16-for-19 from the line (84.2%) and held the Knights to 14-for-41 shooting (34.1%) from the floor.
“We knew that Bergan was going to come in and play extremely hard, and we wanted to match their intensity because we know in the Centennial Conference, nothing is a given win,” said St. Cecilia senior post Tori Thomas, who finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds. “You have to earn it.”
Thomas had eight points in the first quarter and St. Cecilia converted three 3-point plays to race out to a 20-13 lead.
“It looked like we were in for an 80-70 type game after the first quarter, then both teams dug in defensively,” Hawkettes coach Greg Berndt said. “I thought we moved the ball really well in the first quarter and Tori obviously had a big opening frame. It was kind of like, all right, we gave up 13 in the first quarter. Now it’s time to focus defensively.”
The scoring dried up for both teams. St. Cecilia closed out the first half on a 7-0 run to lead 29-17 but then had scoring droughts of 6:01 and 3:17 in the second half.
However, the Hawkettes’ defense kept Archbishop Bergan from scoring more than five unanswered points to make a serious run in the meeting of defending state champions in their respective classes.
“We really emphasize defense in practice,” Thomas said. “That’s something Coach B is huge on because we know that sometimes shots aren’t going to fall, but you can always rely on your defense.”
St. Cecilia was 3-for-16 (18.8%) from the floor after halftime.
“The thing is we got a bunch of great looks,” Berndt said. “We didn’t hit outside jumpers. We had some great looks at the rim that didn’t go down. Credit to them, they had a very good defense and that’s a defending state champ too. They’re used to success.”
But the Hawkettes didn’t lose their touch at the line and were led by Thomas’ 7-for-8 performance. The Knights, on the other hand, were 2-for-3.
“Free throws are another thing that Coach emphasizes,” Thomas said. “We shoot 10 free throws every day in practice, and he actually ups our punishment because he always wants us to make our free throws. That’s such a benefit to be a good free-throw shooting team.”
Berndt said: “Sometimes when nothing’s coming easy, that’s a place you can steal a couple. I thought we did a great job at the line. If you’re going to win games by 13 in a defensive grinder, that’s what you need to do – hit free throws.”
Thomas was also 8-for-11 from the floor.
“She’s been doing it all year,” Berndt said. “To watch her grow from her freshman year to her senior year has been really impressive. She’s a strong presence for us down low. We have a tough team to begin with, but she takes us to another level as far as toughness.”
Hastings SC 45, Archbishop Bergan 32
ARCHBISHOP BERGAN (8-8)
Lily Bojanski 1-2 0-0 2, Kaia McIntyre 1-7 1-2 3, Allie DeGroff 7-9 0-0 15, Lauren Baker 3-13 1-1 8, Hannah Frost 0-2 0-0 0, Adisyn Mendlik 0-1 0-0 0, Rebecca Baker 1-2 0-0 2, Aleesah Broussard 1-5 0-0 2, Jadin Ostrand 0-0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Mlarik 0-0 0-0 0, Anna Prauner 0-0 0-0 0, Alexis Woods 0-0 0-0 0, Carlee Hapke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-41 2-3 32.
HASTINGS ST. CECILIA (18-1)
Chloe McCuley 0-3 0-0 0, Bailey Kissinger 3-7 3-4 9, Tori Thomas 8-11 7-8 23, Natalie Kissinger 0-4 0-0 0, Makenna Asher 2-9 4-5 9, Shaye Butler 0-1 0-0 0, Katharine Hamburger 1-3 2-2 4, Erin Sheehy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-38 16-19 45.
Archbishop Bergan 13 4 8 7—32
Hastings St. Cecilia 20 9 5 11—45
3-point field goals—AB 2-10 (McIntyre 0-3, DeGroff 1-1, L. Baker 1-4, Mendlik 0-1, R. Baker 0-1), HSC 1-14 (McCauley 0-2, N. Kissinger 0-4, Asher 1-5, Butler 0-1, Hamburger 0-2). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—AB 20 (Bojanski 5), HSC 35 (Thomas 11). Assists—AB 5 (McIntyre 3), HSC 5. Turnovers—AB 6, HSC 11. Total fouls—AB 14, HSC 7. Technicals—none.
