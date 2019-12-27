Grand Island Central Catholic’s defense quickly eliminated any doubt about its battle with Class C-1 No. 6-rated Gothenburg in the first round of the Crusaders’ holiday tournament Friday afternoon.
Central Catholic held the Swedes without a field goal for the first 8:14 and limited Gothenburg’s starters to a combined 10 points to post a 62-33 victory.
The Crusaders forced 24 turnovers and also kept the Swedes scoreless for the first 4:44 of the second half.
“We really wanted to play a good defensive game today, so we got a lot of deflections and we were quick to the ball,” said senior guard Katie Maser. “We tried to get a lot of steals.”
GICC coach Stacia Rice knew her team was in for a challenge, but the strong defensive effort keyed the Crusaders (5-2) even when things slowed down on the offensive end.
“Coming off the holiday moratorium, I was really nervous,” Rice said. “Gothenburg is a good team. They are 6-1 right now. I thought overall as a team concept we played really, really good, so I’m proud of them.
“I think it was just confidence. We played for the most part without fouling. We just kind of got to points where we were stuck on 26 points in the first half for a long time, but we came out of those down parts a little better than we have in the past.”
GICC is still without leading scorer Rylie Rice, who is sidelined by a knee injury, but that would have been tough to tell by the Crusaders’ performance against the Swedes.
Balance and depth keyed Central Catholic, with Maser and Elli Steenson both putting up 17 points and Chloe Cloud adding 13.
Four players entered off the bench before the midway point of the first quarter with a total of 12 Crusaders seeing time.
“We had three girls in double figures,” Stacia Rice said. “That was our focus before the game, just that girls had to start stepping up.
“With Rylie being out, we had a lot of girls step up today. They took that to heart, and I’m just really proud of the effort and the confidence they’re gaining.”
Maser said a strong team effort was important for the Crusaders, who led 14-2 after the first quarter.
“I think we went out there and played really well as a team,” she said. “We all played our parts and all of us got points. We just all played really well today.
“Rylee is a huge part of our team, and we hope to get her back soon. Today we did a really good job of distributing the ball.”
Stacia Rice said the Crusaders are adjusting to playing without her daughter while she is out.
“Obviously Rylee is going to help us out when she’s in the game, but she’s not going to be back for a couple more weeks,” she said.
“It was kind of an adjustment, especially playing Lincoln Christian (before the break), but we play good teams.
“We don’t really get a time where we get a team that we don’t have to worry about. Our schedule is completely stacked with good basketball teams.”
GICC will face Sutton (2-5) in Monday’s championship game at 6 p.m. The second day of the tournament was pushed back from Saturday due to the weekend storm.
Sutton downed Fullerton 46-32 in the Friday’s other contest.
GICC 62, Gothenburg 33
GOTHENBURG (6-1)
Chiara Richeson 0-1 1-2 1, Amya Bliven 0-1 1-2 1, Kyalee Strauser 1-3 1-2 3, Annica Harm 1-4 0-0 2, Alexis Bliven 0-7 3-4 3, Jaiden Davis 2-6 0-2 4, Avery Streeter 0-0 0-0 0, Marley Kennicutt 5-8 2-2 15, Neligh Anderson 1-3 1-3 4, Ellarey Harm 0-4 0-4 0. Totals 10-37 9-21 33.
GICC (5-2)
Alexis Mudloff 1-4 1-2 3, Jenna Heidelk 0-3 0-0 0, Katie Maser 5-9 3-4 17, Elli Steenson 7-10 3-6 17, Chloe Cloud 6-14 1-1 13, Gracie Wood 0-4 5-6 5, Allison Kalvoda 0-2 0-0 0, Alyssa Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Grace Herbek 1-4 0-0 3, Raegan Gellatly 0-0 0-0 0, Lucy Ghaifan 1-1 2-3 4, Amanda Kulp 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 15-22 62.
Gothenburg 2 15 8 8—33
GICC 14 20 14 14—62
3-point field goals—Gothenburg 4-17 (Am. Bliven 0-1, Harm 0-1, Al. Bliven 0-5, Davis 0-3, Kennicutt 3-5, Anderson 1-2), GICC 5-14 (Heidelk 0-1, Maser 4-8, Wilson 0-1, Herbek 1-4). Fouled out—Harm, Heidelk. Rebounds—Gothenburg 30 (Al. Bliven 5), GICC 42 (Cloud 9). Assists—Gothenburg 7 (Richeson, Al. Bliven 2), GICC 15 (Gellatly 5). Turnovers—Gothenburg 24, GICC 16. Total fouls—Gothenburg 19, GICC 22. Technicals—none.
BOYS
GICC 75, Gothenburg 31
Class C-2 No. 4-rated Grand Island Central Catholic quickly put a slow start behind it to roll past Gothenburg 75-31 Friday afternoon in the first round of the Crusaders’ holiday tournament.
The Crusaders had four players finish in double figures, shot 50% (16-for-32) from 3-point range and recorded assists on 22 out of 28 baskets.
“We got a lot of good shots and knocked a lot of those down,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said. “They get off to a good start, so Gothenburg was ready to play. You’ve got to tip your hat to them for that because they woke us up early.
“It took us a half to get going. I thought we were sluggish in transition defense and gave up some layups that we normally don’t. We had a much better second half defensively, but you’ve got to give Gothenburg credit. They came ready to play and then we just kind of outlasted them.”
The Swedes (1-6) led 12-11 midway through the first quarter before the Crusaders (6-1) closed out the period with 12 unanswered points.
The first nine came on 3-pointers from Tanner Turek, who made an immediate impact off the bench.
“That was a point we needed them too because they were scoring at that point,” Martinez said. “They had 12 (points) in the first three or four minutes, so we needed them because they were going bucket for bucket with us.
“Tanner’s threes were big to give us some separation there.”
Dei Jengmer led Central Catholic with 17 points to go along with nine rebounds. Russ Martinez added 15 points on 5-for-10 shooting on 3-pointers.
Turek and Marcus Lowry both chipped in 12 points, with Lowry also recording 11 rebounds and six assists.
Isaac Herbek added five assists and Brayden Wenzl had four for the Crusaders, whose assist to basket ratio pleased Tino Martinez.
“That’s a stat we pay attention to,” he said. “That’s a good number for us. That means we’re doing a good job of sharing the ball, but we’re also hitting shooters and cutters on time and on target. That’s important too.”
GICC faces Class C-2 No. 5 Sutton (5-1) in the championship game, which was pushed back from Saturday to Monday at 7:45 p.m.
GICC 75, Gothenburg 31
GOTHENBURG (1-6)
Owen Geiken 3-3 2-2 6, Tyler Whiting 2-4 1-2 5, Brody Steinike 3-6 0-2 7, Wes Geiken 0-6 0-0 0, Mason Mendell 1-2 0-0 3, Wes Jinks 2-4 1-1 5, Jordan Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker Wyatt 0-2 2-2 2, Jake Scherer 0-2 1-2 1, Bronson Long 0-1 0-0 0, Bryce Ryker 0-0 0-0 0, Matt Shea 0-0 0-0 0, Landon Platter 0-0 0-0 0, Seth Daup 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-30 7-11 31.
GICC (6-1)
Russ Martinez 5-10 0-0 15, Koby Bales 3-5 0-1 6, Isaac Herbek 3-8 0-0 7, Marcus Lowry 4-10 0-0 12, Dei Jengmer 7-10 3-6 17, Brayden Wenzl 1-3 0-0 3, Tanner Turek 4-9 0-0 12, Connor Henke 0-0 0-0 0, Brayton Johnson 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 28-58 3-7 75.
Gothenburg 12 11 7 1--31
GICC 23 17 16 19--75
3-point field goals—Gothenburg 2-7 (Steinike 1-2, W. Geiken 0-1, Mendell 1-1, Jinks 0-1, Scherer 0-2), GICC 16-32 (Martinez 5-10, Herbek 1-3, Lowry 4-6, Wenzl 1-2, Turek 4-9, Johnson 1-2). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—Gothenburg 19 (Steinike 5), GICC 37 (Lowry 11). Assists—Gothenburg 7 (O. Geiken, W. Geiken 2), GICC 22 (Lowry 6). Turnovers—Gothenburg 16, GICC 6. Total fouls—Gothenburg 10, GICC 9. Technicals—none.
