KEARNEY — Class C-2 No. 3-rated Grand Island Central Catholic saw its 12-point lead completely evaporate with 1:49 left in Friday’s Centennial Conference tournament semifinal against No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran.
The Warriors had battled back after taking punch after punch from the Crusaders.
But GICC showed that it could take a punch, too.
The Crusaders scored five of the next six points after Lincoln Lutheran had tied it on a Luke Volin 3-pointer and earned a spot in Saturday’s championship game at Kearney Catholic with a 57-53 victory.
“We just kept our heads, knowing it was a big game and wanting to move on,” said sophomore guard Isaac Herbek, who scored a team-high 17 points. “It was all about moving on in any way possible.”
Koby Bales hit two free throws with 1:22 left to give the Crusaders (15-1) the lead back. Bales, who had 10 points, and Herbek were a combined 8-for-8 from the line over the final 1:22.
“I just relaxed (at the line),” Herbek said. “I’ve got to go up there and do my routine right, just put it through the hoop. The results are amazing. It feels good.”
The Warriors (9-6) got back within 51-50 on a free throw by Joshua Puelz, who had a game-high 22 points.
But Herbek hit a pair from the charity stripe with 49.3 seconds remaining, then Bales knocked the ball loose and Brayden Wenzl grabbed it, forcing the Warriors to send Bales back to the line with 23.1 seconds to go.
“I think it was perseverance,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said. “Those were some tough moments, and I thought Isaac and Koby did a good job of making free throws. (Lincoln Lutheran) withstood a lot of punches, I thought, and kept coming at us. I was happy with the fact that our kids were able to hold onto at least a little cushion.
“They tied it up, we got back ahead. We got a few bounces that went our way and a lot of perseverance.”
After shooting 50% (17-for-34) over the first three quarters, GICC went 1-for-9 (11.1%) in the fourth. That allowed the Warriors to come back by hitting 5-for-6 shots, as the Crusaders didn’t have any turnovers in the final period.
“I thought they were open shots, good shots,” Martinez said. “We had good shooters taking them. Those are shots our kids have made all year. Maybe they were trying to get them off a little too quick, but they were good shots.
“We’ve got to live with them. We have four, five guys there between 42 and 50% on 3-pointers, so we’ve got to live with that.”
The Crusaders were 7-for-14 on 3-pointers in the first half to build up a 34-25 lead heading into the locker room. GICC was still up 46-39 going into the fourth quarter.
“We shot it well,” Martinez said. “They were scrambling there for a while. I thought we had opportunities to expand the lead, but they kept coming at us, and that’s a credit to them.
“They run some things that are tough to defend, and our kids got lost a few times. They made us pay every time we had slip-ups. We were very fortunate to come out on the winning side of this thing. We were able to beat a very good team tonight.”
Russ Martinez had nine points and four assists while Dei Jengmer chipped in nine points and eight rebounds for the Crusaders, who face C-1 No. 7 Lincoln Christian in Saturday’s 6 p.m. championship game.
“Knowing the last time we did this (won a conference title) was in 2004, it’s amazing,” Herbek said. “Just to be in that position feels really good right now.”
Lincoln Christian handed GICC its only loss of the season 51-48 on Dec. 20.
“We’re very happy to be part of the championship game of this conference,” Tino Martinez said. “It’s just tough to get to, so it’s going to be a tough game, hard-fought on short rest. You’re going to have to do things well on the fly.
“We’re going through a quick review (Saturday) morning, so shootaround and scout should be short and informative. We just have to take in information quickly and be able to take it to the floor (Saturday) afternoon because both teams are in the same boat playing on short rest.”
