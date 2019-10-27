Hastings St. Cecilia and Grand Island Central Catholic are both sitting in pretty good spots going into the postseason.
Sitting as the No. 2 and No. 3-rated teams in the state, the two teams are 1-2 in the NSAA wildcard point standings and both are part of the Class C-2, Subdistrict 9 Tournament Monday at Grand Island Senior High.
St. Cecilia (29-3) is No. 1 with 46.31, while GICC (23-4) is No. 2 at 46.26 going into the tournament.
The subdistrict gets under way at 5:30 p.m. with the Hawkettes taking on Doniphan-Trumbull, followed by the Crusaders playing Blue Hill.
GICC coach Sharon Zavala said being No. 2 in wildcard points is a good thing for the Crusaders heading into the postseason, knowing that they will still be playing in a district final match for a trip to the state volleyball tournament on Saturday regardless of what happens in the subdistrict, even though they still want to win it. No. 1 Superior is third at 46.11, while No. 4 Mead is fourth at 45.14.
“I think that will help the kids relax a little bit,” Zavala said. “We’re sitting in a pretty good spot with us and St. Cecilia sitting at 1-2. Plus we both have a 1-point lead over Mead, who is fourth and that’s pretty significant.”
Depth has been one reason for the Crusaders’ success this season. Zavala has played around 15 players during the year.
They are hitting .231 with three girls with over 200 kills. Avery Kalvoda leads the attack with 252 with a .294, while Allison Kalvoda has 209 kills and freshman Gracie Woods has 205 kills. Katie Maser has dished out 751 assists. Kate McFarland leads the defense with 404 digs and Lauryn Willman has 49 ace serves and 321 digs and Chloe Cloud has 62 blocks on the season.
“Depth has not been a problem this season,” Zavala said.
St. Cecilia has beaten the Crusaders twice this season. While the matchup with St. Cecilia for the third time this season is very possible, Zavala said she wants the Crusaders to take it one match at a time. GICC swept Blue Hill on Sept. 3 but it wasn’t easy.
“We can’t look past Blue Hill. They did some good things against us and gave us some struggles,” Zavala said. “I’m sure they’ve improved.
“But for us to successful, we can’t let the block bother us and we’ll need to serve receive well too.”
The championship match is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Heartland Lutheran (10-18) heads to the D2-7 subdistrict at Broken Bow.
The Red Hornets open with Elba (2-24) at 5 p.m. Monday. The winner takes on top-seed Anselmo-Merna (19-10) at 7 p.m. Twin Loup (16-13) battles SEM (10-14) in the other matchup at 6 p.m. Monday. The championship is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday.
