Fresh off its second-place finish at the Kearney Invite, the Grand Island boys swimming team didn’t let up.
The Islanders swept a pair of duals Tuesday at the Grand Island YMCA.
Grand Island defeated Scottsbluff/Gering 65-29 and Lincoln Northeast 57-37.
The Kearney Invite was the Islanders’ first meet since the Christmas break started. GISH coach Brian Jensen said he liked what he saw,
“The boys did what they had to do. Northeast has beaten us the past few years so it was good to get a win over them today,” he said.
The Islanders won nine events, including all three relays.
Jonathan Novinski, Kai Wilson, and Michael Sambulo-Monzalvo all captured two events on the day. Novinski captured both the 50 freestyle (an automatic state time of 25.23) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.47), while Wilson claimed the 100 butterfly (1:05.43) and 400 freestyle (4:38.83), and Sambulo-Monzalvo took the 200 individual medley (2:30.70) and 100 freestyle (1:01.38).
The three joined Colby Setlik on the winning 200 freelstyle relay (1:46.76). Novinski and Wilson were part of the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:54.65) with Setlik and Luke Dankert. Sambulo-Monzalvo and Dankert joined Doug Lewandowski and Morgan Marsh in the 200 medley relay (2:05.52).
Jensen didn’t have Lewandowski swim too much in the double dual because of a shoulder injury and the Islanders were also missing Jordan Winton because of illness.
“We let Doug swim in two events in the 200 medley and in the breaststroke because his shoulder wasn’t hurting him too bad for those events,” Jensen said. “He was second to Jonathan in the 100 breaststroke. Jonathan was Jonathan. and Michael is coming along really strong for us.”
The girls went 1-1 in the dual. The Islanders defeated Lincoln Northeast 50-44, but fell to Scottsbluff/Gering 50-44.
Sarah Dankert was the lone winner in taking the 100 backstroke (1:18.90). But Reagan Greer and Ashlyn Muhlbach each had a pair of second-place finishes. Greer took second in the 200 IM (2:56.08) and 100 freestyle (1:06.87), while Muhlbach was second in the 100 butterfly (1:16.07) and 400 freestyle (5:32.40). The three girls joined Ianna Fill in finishing second in the 400 freestyle (4:41.71). Mulhbach, Greer and Fill teamed with Madison Meyer in the 200 freestyle relay (2:04.90) that finished second.
Jensen said he was impressed with Dankert’s win in the 100 backstroke but also Greer’s performance in the 200 IM and 100 freestyle.
“Reagan looked really good in her events as did Sarah in the 100 backstroke,” Jensen said. “Ashlyn and Ianna swam good times for us on the 400 freestyle. They swam hard and finished strong. That’s a strong sign for us.”
The Islanders will compete in the Lincoln High Invitational Saturday.
