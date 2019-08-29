It’s business as usual for the Grand Island Senior High softball team.
“Our goals don’t really change much each year,” head coach K.C. Hehnke said. “We want to participate in the state tournament and be in the top of our conference. We believe if we compete hard each day we can meet our goals.”
The one area that the Islanders are inexperienced is in the pitching circle.
“We will be very good defensively and we believe we can produce runs with the girls returning,” Hehnke said. “Our top two pitchers, Alondra Martinez and Andrea Palma, are both new to us this year. Both have pitched very well this summer along with Sydney Cobler. All can field their positions.”
Also business as usual is a challenging schedule.
“We play doubleheader almost every Tuesday and Thursday and then compete in some very tough tournaments,” Hehnke said. “Our travel is a killer but fortunately we host the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament so one less travel date always keeps the girls fresher, especially at the end of the season.”
The HAC includes defending Class A state champion Lincoln Southwest, with Lincoln North Star, Norfolk, Lincoln East and Lincoln Pius also tough teams, Hehnke said.
Districts, which aren’t set until near the end of the regular season, will have some new faces scattered in the mix.
“Class A added five teams that were in Class B last season,” Hehnke said. “When you add Gretna, Elkhorn, Elkhorn South and Lincoln Pius to Class A, these teams are always very good in growing communities and have the ability to add great players.
“It will make it interesting.”
The Islanders return a strong nucleus of players.
Senior outfielder Stacy Wells is a two-year starter who leads off and has hit over .400 the past two seasons.
Senior Rya Chavez returns at shortstop, and junior Kamdyn Barrientos has started the last two years. She will move from the outfield to third base.
Senior Kobi Gomez saw playing time in the outfield last year but moves to her natural position at first base.
Junior Julie Myers and sophomore Leslie Ramos are other players who saw time last year who should see expanded roles.
“We just need to show up every day and practice and play to our ability,” Hehnke said. “If something doesn’t go right, we just need to forget it and move on to the next play or next game. We play a lot of games so we need to stay healthy and most of all enjoy the experience.”