Hannah Preissler never thought she would have the opportunity to compete in Division I in the pole vault when she entered junior high.
After all, her seventh-grade year was the first season Giltner was introduced to the pole vault.
Now Preissler, a three-time Class D pole vault state champion, will get that opportunity after signing a letter of intent to compete with the Nebraska women’s track and field team Tuesday.
“I never thought I would get to the level to compete at a Division I school,” Preissler said. “But here I am. It’s really more than I could ever imagined.”
Giltner coach Nancy Lockmon said she wasn’t sure what to expect with Preissler when she entered junior high.
“Since it was the first year we put it in,” she said. “I didn’t know what we were envisioning. It’s worked out pretty well for her.”
Lockmon said she’s excited for Preissler because she knows how hard she works in the event.
Preissler goes to Lincoln and practices with the pole vault coaches at Nebraska a few times during the winter months.
“It’s a dream she’s had. She’s worked hard at it,” Lockmon said. “She does a lot of traveling, whether it’s going to Lincoln to practice every week in the winter. Her parents take her to a few different out of state meets as well.”
Perissler got offers from North Dakota State, Fort Hays State, Hastings College and Concordia University. She said Nebraska felt like home.
“I like the coaches and the atmosphere at Nebraska,” Preissler said. “The athletes were super welcoming and they’ve had great pole vaulters in the past. I thought I would like to be part of a team that’s successful, just because that’s where I’m from. We’ve had great success in the past.”
That Giltner has. The Hornets have won Class D the past five seasons.
Preissler said title No. 6 is the team goal entering the 2020 season.
“I’m very excited to see not only what I can do this year, but the team as well,” Preissler said. “We lost a lot of people last year but I think if we have some people step up and get into the right mindset, I think we can do some great things this year. (The sixth-straight title) is the goal this year.”
She also has some individual goals she wants to set this season, like capturing her fourth-straight title in the pole vault as well.
“That would be awesome if I can do that again. I also would like to make finals in both the 100 and 300 hurdle races this year. I’ve only made finals in the 100 hurdles last year,” Preissler said. “That would be great. I would like to break my personal record (12-0) and break the Class D state record (12-3) too.”
