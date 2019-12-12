A few girls got to showcase their talents on the wrestling mat Thursday at Walnut Middle School.
There was a girls junior high dual that took place during Walnut’s double dual with Barr and the Kearney middle schools Sunrise and Horizon.
The Grand Island schools dualed the Kearney schools but lost 15-12 in a small dual that had only five matches.
Walnut coach Jeff Westerby passed the idea to the Kearney middle coaches to try and do a girls dual. Walnut has 12 girls that wrestle with each other everyday, Barr has one, while Westridge has two, who both came down to wrestle in the dual.
“It’s grown over the years,” Westerby said. “We’re excited about that and we want to give them opportunities to showcase their abilities and their hard work in what they’ve been doing. They want to participate.”
Girls wrestling continues to gain popularity. Westerby said he remembers a girl came to him about 15 years ago asking how come Grand Island doesn’t have girls wrestling.
“I just basically told her because we don’t have it,” Westerby said.
After that, Westerby started a girls club at Walnut. That went on for a while. It stopped it for a bit but Westerby started it back up. Most of the girls that wrestled Thursday have been part of that program.
Women’s wrestling was added as a sanctioned sport in the Olympics in 2004. Hastings College recently added a women’s wrestling program this past fall. It’s set to being competition during the 2020-21 school year.
But it’s not a sanctioned high school sport in Nebraska as of yet. The proposal to add girls wrestling as an NSAA sanctioned sport failed by one vote in the Representative Assembly last April.
But because of the support that girls wrestling has in Nebraska, Westerby is very confident it will pass in the near future.
“It’s going to happen because the surrounding states are adding it,” Westerby said. “When it does, it will be that much more exciting for the sport of wrestling. It’s going to grow from little girls to the college level.”
There have been a few girl wrestlers that have qualified for the state wrestling tournament. Back in 2001, Malcolm’s Elaine Blessen was the first girl ever to qualify.
Omaha North’s Brittany Taylor was the first girl to earn a medal at the state tournament in 2008 before falling to Grand Island’s Andrew Riedy, who went on to win four state titles, in the Class A 103-pound title match the following year.
Westerby said those accomplishments have helped raise interest for the sport.
“Those helped spark the conversation,” he said. “It got girls into thinking that they can do this, especially at that high of a level. I don’t care if you are a boy or a girl, those accomplishments are pretty special in the state of Nebraska.”
Westerby said having girls wrestling is only going to help the sport.
“Whatever helps the sport is good,” he said. “Having girls being a part of it is great because it brings more excitement and maybe even a bigger fan base. Plus it helps give our female athletes another avenue because not everyone can play basketball or swim in the winter. It just gives us another opportunity for our female athletes.”
But lastly, Westerby said the girls that competed in the dual were having fun.
“They get really excited and cheer each other on a lot,” Westerby said. “We had a lot of people show up just to watch those girls. It was very exciting.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.