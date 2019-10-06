Girls district golf will take place Monday and Tuesday at sites around the state.
The first three teams and the first 10 individuals plus ties in each district will qualify for state Oct. 14-15.
Grand Island Senior High will compete Monday at the Class A, District 3 meet at Holmes Golf Course in Lincoln. The Class A state meet will be held at the Norfolk Country Club.
Northwest will play at the Class B, District 5 meet Monday at the York Country Club. That meet also includes Aurora and 2018 state runner-up Danica Badura.
Area teams Adams Central, Aurora and Hastings are also in the district.
Qualifiers will move on to the state meet at Elks Country Club in Columbus.
Grand Island Central Catholic will host the Class C, District 4 meet Tuesday at Indianhead Golf Course.
The C-4 District also includes area teams Arcadia/Loup City, Broken Bow, Central City, Centura, Doniphan-Trumbull, Gibbon, Ravenna and St. Paul.
Qualifiers will move on to the state meet at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte.
Area District Golf
Class A, District 3
Monday
At Holmes Golf Course Lincoln
Fremont, Grand Island, Lincoln East, Millard North, Norfolk, Omaha North, Omaha Northwest, Ralston/Mercy.
Class B, District 5
At York Country Club
Monday
Adams Central, Aurora, Gothenburg, Hastings, Holdrege, Lexington, Northwest, York.
Class C, District 1
At Hidden Valley GC, Lincoln
Tuesday
Auburn, Elmwood-Murdock, Exeter-Milligan, Fairbury, Heartland, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Johnson County Central, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran, Palmyra, Shelby-Rising City, Syracuse, Tri County.
Class C, District 2
At Oakland Golf Club
Tuesday
Archbishop Bergan, Arlington, Boone Central, Cedar Bluffs, Clarkson/Leigh, Columbus Scotus, Fullerton, Oakland-Craig, Omaha Brownell Talbot, Omaha Concordia, Omaha Roncalli Catholic, Wahoo, West Point-Beemer.
Class C, District 4
At Indianhead GC
Tuesday
Arcadia/Loup City, Broken Bow, Cambridge, Central City, Centura, Cozad, Doniphan-Trumbull, Gibbon, Grand Island Central Catholic, Kearney Catholic, Minden, Ravenna, St. Paul.
