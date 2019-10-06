Girls district golf will take place Monday and Tuesday at sites around the state.

The first three teams and the first 10 individuals plus ties in each district will qualify for state Oct. 14-15.

Grand Island Senior High will compete Monday at the Class A, District 3 meet at Holmes Golf Course in Lincoln. The Class A state meet will be held at the Norfolk Country Club.

Northwest will play at the Class B, District 5 meet Monday at the York Country Club. That meet also includes Aurora and 2018 state runner-up Danica Badura.

Area teams Adams Central, Aurora and Hastings are also in the district.

Qualifiers will move on to the state meet at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

Grand Island Central Catholic will host the Class C, District 4 meet Tuesday at Indianhead Golf Course.

The C-4 District also includes area teams Arcadia/Loup City, Broken Bow, Central City, Centura, Doniphan-Trumbull, Gibbon, Ravenna and St. Paul.

Qualifiers will move on to the state meet at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte.

Area District Golf

Class A, District 3

Monday

At Holmes Golf Course Lincoln

Fremont, Grand Island, Lincoln East, Millard North, Norfolk, Omaha North, Omaha Northwest, Ralston/Mercy.

Class B, District 5

At York Country Club

Monday

Adams Central, Aurora, Gothenburg, Hastings, Holdrege, Lexington, Northwest, York.

Class C, District 1

At Hidden Valley GC, Lincoln

Tuesday

Auburn, Elmwood-Murdock, Exeter-Milligan, Fairbury, Heartland, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Johnson County Central, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran, Palmyra, Shelby-Rising City, Syracuse, Tri County.

Class C, District 2

At Oakland Golf Club

Tuesday

Archbishop Bergan, Arlington, Boone Central, Cedar Bluffs, Clarkson/Leigh, Columbus Scotus, Fullerton, Oakland-Craig, Omaha Brownell Talbot, Omaha Concordia, Omaha Roncalli Catholic, Wahoo, West Point-Beemer.

Class C, District 4

At Indianhead GC

Tuesday

Arcadia/Loup City, Broken Bow, Cambridge, Central City, Centura, Cozad, Doniphan-Trumbull, Gibbon, Grand Island Central Catholic, Kearney Catholic, Minden, Ravenna, St. Paul.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments