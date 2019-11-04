After being close the previous two seasons, the Giltner players are finally going to play at the state volleyball tournament.
The Hornets missed the wildcard two years ago by a few points, then fell to Nebraska Christian in five sets during a district final match last year.
After getting by Nebraska Christian in four sets in the D2-7 district final Saturday, Giltner earned its 16th trip to the state tournament.
The No. 7 Hornets, who have seven state championships and two state runner-up finishes, battle No. 1 Lawrence-Nelson at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln Northeast.
“They’ve been right there on going to state so I’m happy for the girls that they were able to get it done this year,” Hornet coach Jeanie Good said.
The Hornets had a little roadblock in the middle of the season where they lost five of seven matches.
Then a turning point came in the Crossroads Conference Tournament final when they lost to No. Bruning-Davenport-Shickley in five sets. Giltner dropped the first 25-9, then was a lot more competitive in the second before losing 25-23. The Hornets came back impressively and won the next two sets 27-25, 25-22. They even had match point in the fifth before falling 17-15.
“Even though we lost, I do feel that was a turning point for us.
“That made the girls start to believe what they are capable of doing,” Good said. “There were a lot of things that went on during that match where we were playing scared at first, then after losing a close second set, we can play with them. Then it got to the point to where we thought we can beat them. The looks in their eyes went from fear to fire.”
Good said there is a mixture of both experience and inexperience for the Hornets. They have four seniors in Hannah Preissler, Cassidy Tompkin, Sydney Janzen and Amanda Whisenand who have played a lot during their careers.
Tompkin leads the Hornets with 341 kills, 70 blocks and 48 ace serves, while Janzen has chipped in 191 kills, 48 ace serves and a team-high 385 digs and Whisenand has 149 kills, 11 blocks and 52 aces.
Setter Hannah Preissler has dished out 720 set assists and also has 109 kills, 23 blocks and 71 ace serves on the season.
“They all lead in their own way. Hannah just leads by example in running the offense, while Sydney is maybe a claiming force for us and Cassidy knows the game so well that she’s constantly talking and see things that the other kids aren’t seeing,” Good said. “And Amanda is continuing to get better and be a senior leader as well.”
And there are other players like Sydni Watson, Christina Eastman, Kaley Ballard, Lacey Hoffman and Payton Hunnicut had no experience at all. Watson is the libero with 266 digs, while Eastman comes off the bench and does some serving. Ballard has 60 kills and 28 blocks, while Hunnicut has 93 kills and 47 blocks, and Hoffman has chipped in 110 digs.
“Kaley didn’t even make varsity last year and she’s starting on the rightside. I think Sydni only passed a total of eight serve receive in varsity games and that’s all she played,” Good said. “Christina comes off the bench and serves and she didn’t play varsity at all last year. And Payton was home schooled and played some club ball with us but she continues to improve each day on the volleyball court.And Lacey is a kid that knows her role on the team. She has a great work ethic and works hard everyday. Those five kids have done a great job for us this year.”
The Hornets are playing an opponent they are familiar with. They fell to Lawrence-Nelson in four sets during the D2-6 subdistrict at Aurora this past Monday.
The Raiders have a balance attack with four players with over 175 kills. Taylor Harrington leads the way with 241 kills, 344 digs, 40 ace serves and 477 set assists, while Karigan Drudik has 275 kills and 38 ace serves.
Good said she feels Lawrence-Nelson is one of the better teams in D-2, but feels playing them already can be helpful.
“Lawrence-Nelson is a great team. They come at you. They’ll attack you with their serve and their hitting, they put up a good block and they play scrappy defense,” Good said. “They don’t really have a hitter that’s going to tip a lot.
“I think when the kids look at film, they can see some things where they could have done a little better or make the match a little closer. We need to learn from our mistakes and play our game the way I know we can.”
Good said she feels if the Hornets can play well, they can be one of the teams playing for the championship on Saturday.
“We’ve proven that we can at times during the season. I think we can go in feeling the pressure is not on us,” she said. “We just need to go play and see what happens.”
