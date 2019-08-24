Megan Billington didn’t do too bad in her first full marathon.
The Grand Island resident came out victorious in her first marathon by winning the women’s race of the Nebraska State Fair Marathon Saturday.
The Northwest graduate won the race at 3:00:54, almost 18 minutes ahead of second-place Jennifer Loza of Omaha. She finished 10th overall. Elkhorn’s Luka Thor won the men’s race at 2:36.26.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Billington said. “It was difficult training for this during the summer. I didn’t have that set time like I did when I was in high school or college (South Dakota) in practice.”
And she did it while running in some heavy rainfall that fell during much of the race.
Billington said the run was actually better when it rained.
“I enjoyed it but I was hoping there was no lightning because I didn’t want my first race to end like that,” Billington said as the race would have stopped completely if there had been lightning.
And because of the rainfall that hit the Nebraska State Fair the night before, there was a change in the course.
The Wood River trail at Hall County Park flooded over the bridge so they had to adjust the course to Blaine St. They also had to cut out one interloop at Kuester’s Lake.
“I’m probably familiar with the route so it wasn’t too bad,” Billington said. “They told us about it yesterday (Friday) when we packed up our packets.”
The time helped Billington qualify for the Boston Marathon, but she said she’s going to think about if she wants to run in it. But she said she enjoyed her time running at the Nebraska State Fair Marathon.
“It was fun running in this, especially since it’s in my hometown and I knew all of the volunteers,” Billington said. “Especially since a lot of the volunteers were cheering me on. It was nice having their support, especially near the hardest parts of the race.”
Thor’s race was a little closer but he still didn’t have any trouble in winning the men’s race. The Elkhorn resident won the race in about 3 minutes ahead of Greg Morrin of Boulder, Colo.
He said he felt fine during the race, and added the rain didn’t bother him too much.
“I felt great and the rain wasn’t really a factor,” Thor said. “It’s definitely a lot cooler this year than it has been in previous years.”
Thor said he’ll run in the State Fair Marathon again, just because of the atmosphere.
“The support here is just unbelievable. It’s so crazy seeing people out there sitting in the rain, and still cheering you on while they were getting drenched and get wet,” Thor said. “That just blows my mind and I’m thinking, ‘It doesn’t matter what I’m going through right now, you guys are making me do this.’”