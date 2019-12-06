FULLERTON — Fullerton’s boys basketball team came out with a big first half in its opener against Burwell.
The Warriors scored 40 points in the opening two quarters and went on to 76-64 victory Thursday night.
The Warriors only gave up six fouls and forced double digits in steals at the break and led 40-25.
Fullerton coach Richard Plumbtree said overall, he was happy with how his boys played in the first half.
“On defense we wanted to set an up-tempo pace. We gambled sometimes and tried to anticipate where the ball was going, and sometimes it paid off,” he said.
The Warriors were led by Jordan Maxfield who scored 11 of his 22 points in the first half. Maxfield had four 3-pointers for the game.
Fullerton ended up having three players in double digit scoring on the night.
Cole Horaek led the Warriors with 27 points and Brandon Rasmussen pumped in 12.
Plumbtree said although the Warriors were busy at the stripe, they really didn’t shoot well on the free-throws.
“We really shot a little over fifty percent from the line, and that’s not a good thing,” Plumbtree said.
Plumbtree said even though Maxfield and Rasmussen were big contributors on offense, he thought it was an off night for the senior duo.
“They normally would’ve scored more than they did,” he said. “They did good but were a little off tonight.”
Fullerton led the entire game, but almost coughed up the lead late in the game.
With less than three minutes left in the game, Burwell managed to pull to within five points, the closest they had been all night.
“I am really happy with how we played in the second half,” said Burwell coach Adam Stolzer.
Part of the Longhorns come back effort was playing a much-improved defense from the second half and making some long balls.
They ended up with nine 3-pointers in the losing effort.
They were led offensively by Barak Birch with 16 points. Dillion Critel and Carter Mann had 10 each.
“It was tough for us to find our basketball legs all night. We got off to such a slow start, we had a hard time playing catch up. Credit Fullerton, they are a food team.”
Plumbtree thought his team just about gave up in the second half.
“The guys got cold. They got a little lazy, leading by so much. I think they thought I was going to substitute them, so they didn’t give their all,” he said.
Burwell (0-1) 11 14 16 23 -- 64
Fullerton (1-0) 16 24 22 14 -- 76
BUWELL -- Mason Plock 3, Dillon Critel 10, Jase Williams 6, Quade Hunt 8, Hans Gideon 5, Levi Bode 6, Barak Birch 16, Carter Mann 10.
FULLERTON -- Kyle Knopik 2, Hunter Haughton 2, Cole Horacek 27, Isaac Gleason 2, Isaak Norman 4, Chris Sensenig 2, Brandon Rasmussen 12, Jordan Maxfield 22,
GIRLS
Fullerton 60, Burwell 49
The Fullerton girls were down 11-9 after the first quarter, but the Warriors took the lead in the second quarter and went on to a 60-49 win.
The Warriors were gifted 29 trips to the free-throw line on the night, by a Burwell defense that got into the double bonus in the first half.
Fullerton coach Stacy Kramer said her girls played well, and really performed from the free-throw line.
“I thought we did well from the line, considering it’s the first game,” she said.
The Warriors were 22-for-29 at the charity stripe. They were led on offense by the Plumbtree sisters, junior Hannah who had 16, and sophomore Jordan, knocked in 15.
Fullerton was only up by eight at the half, but were up 13 after the third quarter.
The Warrior bench provided 13 points in the game.
As a team Fullerton made four from 3-point range..
Much like the boy’s team, the Burwell squad had a hard time fouling on the night, twice being in the double bonus.
The Longhorns were led on offense by Carlie Helgoth who had 16 points.
Kramer said some of her halftime pep talk was about containing Helgoth.
“We wanted to play her better, and not let her shoot as much the rest of the game,” she said.
The strategy worked as Helgoth was held to only five points in the second half.
Fullerton (1-0) 9 22 18 11 — 60
Burwell (0-1) 11 12 13 13 — 49
BURWELL — Carlie Helgoth 16, Hannah Gurney 12, Anna Gideonl 6, Kelsey Simpson 5, Kierra Ostrom 4, Hayley Hughes 3, and Jymmie Jensen 2.
FULLERTON — Hannah Plumbtree 16, Jordan Plumbtree 15, Sydney Cook 11, Stormy Kramer 11, Piper Kramer , Teagon Gonisor 2, Juilanna Maxfield 2.
