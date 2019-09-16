LINCOLN — Nebraska’s offense has shown the ability to make big plays in the first three games of the season.
The Huskers showed that with nine plays of 20 yards or more in Saturday’s 44-8 win over Northern Illinois.
Nebraska finished with a season-high 525 yards in offense against the Huskies. That included a 60-yard TD run by Maurice Washington and a 61-yard run by Dedrick Mills.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost was asked Monday at his weekly press conference if the Huskers were relying too much on big plays.
“I think we might be looking into stuff a little too much if we’re worried about having big plays,” Frost said. “We want those to happen.”
Frost said the offensive play was better than it has been but still inconsistent. The Huskers had 247 yards rushing — Mills had 118, Washington 66 and quarterback Adrian Martinez 47 — to go along with 248 passing yards from Martinez.
“I think we can still play a lot better on offense,” Frost said. “We left some points on the table, we left some plays on the table. I think we were more efficient, but we still lack a little bit of execution more often than I would have liked to. So, we got better again but there’s still a lot of room for improvement.”
Martinez hasn’t really broken loose yet this season. He’s third on the team in rushing with 116 yards, but Frost said opposing defenses will have to account for Martinez.
“We’ve tried to design some runs for him since he got to Nebraska in a year and a half,” Frost said. “People need to account for that. We’ve played three defenses, where so far this year, we didn’t get what we were expecting in any one of the games, which is unique, I’ve never had that happen before.”
Frost said Martinez has played well through the first three games. He said people tend to forget that he’s a true sophomore who has only been on campus for three semesters.
“He’s played well enough for us to win in every game,” Frost said. “I think he has gotten better in every game. The one thing we keep talking about is when he is decisive and makes the decision to let it rip or when he keeps it and runs, he is really good. We need to get him in positions where he feels good about what we’re doing, so he can get the ball in the right place.”
Frost pointed out that each of the first three opponents threw defenses at the Huskers that they weren’t expecting. South Alabama played a mostly even front while Colorado was 50-50. Northern Illinois came out with a defense the Huskers hadn’t practiced for at all.
He doesn’t expect that from Illinois when the two teams play Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.
“I don’t think Illinois is going to be that way. They might surprise me too,” he said. “They’re good at what they do. They know what to do, they know their assignments and what they do. I expect we’ll get what we’ve seen on tape for the most part. That will help us be able to scheme things a little bit.”
Frost also liked what he saw from the Husker defense against Northern Illinois. The Blackshirts gave up just 74 rushing yards and two field goals. They had a goal-line stand early in the fourth quarter to keep the Huskies out of the endzone.
“I thought the defense took a big step forward Saturday playing four quarters,” Frost said. “That was a big step that needed to happen. I thought the offense executed better. I thought we played at a better pace within plays and in between plays. Those things still need to improve.”
Notes
— The Ohio State at Nebraska game on Sept. 28 will start at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.
— Frost said Jeramiah Stovall, a walk-on defensive back from Creighton Prep, has been awarded a scholarship for this year. Stovall plays regularly on four special teams. The Huskers have one more scholarship to give out. Frost said that would be awarded in the near future.
— Frost doesn’t talk about injuries, unless their season ending. That means no news on left tackle Brenden Jaimes or safety Cam Taylor-Britt who were both knocked out of the Northern Illinois game.
— The Huskers have removed the home area codes from players’ helmets, something that they just started a year ago. When asked if that was a message to the players, Frost said. “Nah, I just kind of made the decision to take them off.”
