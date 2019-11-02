Ord 26, Gothenburg 20
GOTHENBURG — Ord turned the tables on Gothenburg in the second straight game between the two teams with a 26-20 victory over the Swedes Friday night in the first round of the Class C-1 state playoffs.
Kelen Meyer scored on a 69-yard pass from Zach Smith and kicked field goals of 42 and 23 yards for the Chants.
Meyer had three catches for 112 yards for Ord. Quinton Ries had four catches for 118 yards including a 22-yard TD pass from Smith in the first quarter.
Conner Baker had TD runs of 6 and 12 runs for Gothenburg.
Adams Central 64, Valentine 0
HASTINGS — Class C-1, No. 3 Adams Central rolled to a 64-0 win over Valentine in the first round of the Class C-1 state playoffs.
Patriot quarterback Evan Johnson was 16 for 21 for 259 yards with three touchdown passes. Leif Spady caught six passes for 117 yards with a score, while Gabe Conant had 15 carries for 120 yards with a touchdown for Adams Central.
Slade Smith led the defense with 12 tackles for the Patriots.
