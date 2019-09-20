FOOTBALL
Wood River 13, Hastings SC 7
WOOD RIVER — Wood River posted a 13-7 victory over Hastings St. Cecilia Friday.
Ty Swanson had 17 carries for 45 yards with a score, while Trey Zessin had 13 carries for 68 yards.
Fullerton 28, Cross County 20
FULLERTON — Fullerton rushed for 216 yards during their 28-20 win over Cross County.
Hunter Haughton was 10 of 20 for 157 yards and threw three touchdowns to Isaac Gleason for the Warriors, while Connor Sonderup rushed for 125 yards.
Adams Central 32, Gothenburg 14
GOTHENBURG — Evan Johnson was 14 of 23 for 226 yards with touchdown passes to help Class C-1, No. 3 Adams Central to a 32-14 win over Gothenburg.
Gabe Conant added 26 carries for 156 yards with two scores.
Centura 38, Hershey 20
CAIRO — Centura cruised past Hershey 38-20 Friday.
Tyler Ruhl was 13 of 26 for 213 yards with three touchdowns, while Kile Bentley had 15 carries for 108 yards with a score for the Centurions. Juan Perez had six catches for 89 yards with two touchdown receptions and Quentin Morris had two catches for 61 yards and a touchdown catch.
St. Paul 50, Malcolm 7
MALCOLM — Eli Larson 20 carries for 207 yards and four touchdowns to help Class C-2, No. 2 St. Paul to a 50-7 win over Malcolm.
Central Valley 40, Elgin Public/PJ 6
ELGIN — Jackson McIntyre helped Class D-2, No. 5 Central Valley improve to 3-0 on the season.
The Cougar junior scored two rushing touchdowns and threw a 60-yard pass to Morgan Behnk, who caught two touchdown passes.
Chadron 28, Broken Bow 12
BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow fell to Chadon 28-12.
Blake Denson threw two touchdown passes. He threw a 43-yard strike to Skeeter Campbell, and a 55-yard pass to Mykael Stoddard for the Indians.
Neb. Lutheran 42, Heartland 28
WACO — The Heartland football team fell to Nebraska Lutheran 42-28 Friday.
Josh Quiring had 10 carries for 109 yards with a touchdown run.
SEM 55, Spalding Academy 53
SPALDING — Spalding Academy fell to Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 55-53.
No other information was provided.
VOLLEYBALL
Gothenburg Tournament
GOTHENBURG — Both St. Paul and Aurora took part in the Gothenburg Tournament and both went 3-0 on the first day.
The C-1 No. 3 Wildcats (11-0) started the day with a 25-21, 25-17 victory over Minden. Teegan Hansel led the way with eight kills, while Abby Elstermeier added three blocks. Olivia Poppert chipped in 15 assists.
St. Paul then posted a 25-23, 25-14 win over No. 6 Chadron. Brooke Poppert led the way with eight kills and four blocks, while Josie Jakubowski had seven. Olivia Poppert added 25 assists.
The Wildcats ended the day with a 25-17, 25-15 win over Gothenburg. Jakubowski had 10 kills, while Brooke Poppert chipped in eight. Olivia Poppert added 25 assists, while having four kills.
For Aurora, the Huskies opened with a 25-22, 25-20 victory over Kearney Catholic. Paxtyn Dummer and Kassidy Hudson each had five kills, while Cassidy Knust had 14 digs.
Aurora defeated Gering 25-16, 25-23 in its second match. Dummer led the way with seven kills and 10 digs. Raina Cattau had 10 assists and four ace servessl and Kasey Schuster chipped in seven.
The Huskies finished the day with an 18-25, 25-19, 25-11 victory over Ogallala. Hudson and Dummer each led Aurora with 11 kills, while Grace Pohlmann added seven. Cattau had 17 assists and Knust and Dummer each had 17 digs.
Aurora coach Lois Hixson picked her 300th win as head coach for Aurora.
