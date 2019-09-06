Fullerton 34, Osceola/High Plains 16
CLARKS — Fullerton scored 34 points in the first half and never looked back while taking a 34-16 victory over Class D-1 No. 6 Osceola/High Plains Friday.
Hunter Haughton was 13 of 20 for 248 yards with three touchdowns. Two of those went to Isaac Gleason, who also scored on a blocked punt.
Adams Central 42, Milford 14
MILFORD — Class C-1, No. 3 Adams Central rolled past Milford 42-14 Friday.
Macrae Huyser had 25 carries for 159 yards and scored two touchdowns for the Patriots, while Evan Johnson was 16 of 24 for 170 yards with four strikes through the air.
St. Paul 38, Southern Valley 0
ST. PAUL — Class C-2, No. 5 St. Paul improved to 2-0 on the season after a 38-0 win over Southern Valley Friday.
Eli Larson had six carries for 94 yards and scored three touchdowns for the Wildcats, while Brendan Knapp had two carries for 44 yards with a touchdown, and Trevor Dugan had five carries for 69 yards with a score.
Ord 37, Boone Central/NG 20
ALBION — Class C-1, No. 6 Ord posted a 37-20 victory over Boone Central/Newman Grove Friday.
Tommy Stevens had 25 carries for 167 yards and scored three touchdowns for Ord, while Zach Smith had 16 carries for 132 yards with two scores.
Braden Benes was 23 for 33 for 167 yards with two touchdowns and also had 12 carries for 101 yards with a score for the Cardinals.
Kenesaw 18, Overton 6
KENESAW — Class D-2, No. 5 Kenesaw earned an 18-6 win over Overton Friday.
Tyson Denkert was 7 of 11 for 113 yards and threw three touchdowns.
Broken Bow 24, Minden 14
BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow picked up its first win of the season during a 24-14 win over Minden.
Blake Denson threw two touchdowns passes to Mykael Stoddard and Skeeter Campbell for the Indians. Campbell scored on a 70-yard interception return as well.
Neb. Christian 60, Neb. Lutheran 20
WACO — Elijah Boersen rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns to lead Nebraska Christian past Nebraska Lutheran.
Elijah Green had 76 yards and two TDs while Dayton Falk rushed for 35 yards and a score for the Eagles (2-0).
Cross County 78, Palmer 28
STROMSBURG — Isaac Noyd scored seven touchdowns during Cross County’s 78-28 win over Palmer.
The Cougars scored 50 first-half points and never looked back.
Burwell 48, West Holt 21
ATKINSON — Jase Williams had 29 carries for 236 yards with four touchdowns to help Class D-1, No. 2 Burwell to a 48-21 win over West Holt.
Caleb Busch added 11 carries for 130 yards with a touchdown for the Longhorns.
Doniphan-Trumbull 72, Centura 24
DONIPHAN — Doniphan-Trumbull rolled past Centura 72-24 Friday.
Tate Trumler was 20 of 28 for 217 yards with two strikes for the Centurions, while Eli Wooden caught four passes for 65 with a touchdown catch. Juan Perez added four catches for 86 yards with a touchdown reception.
Central Valley 76, Giltner 30
WOLBACH — Jackson McIntyre was involved in six touchdowns during Central Valley’s 76-30 win over Giltner.
McIntyre scored four rushing touchdown, caught a 63-yard strike from Enrique Martinez and scored on a 65-yard kickoff return.
Dakon Wilson ran for three touchdowns, while throwing a 15-yard strike to Lance McKay for the Hornets.
Battle Creek 41, Twin River 18
BATTLE CREEK — Twin River fell to Battle Creek 41-18.
Carter Frenzen was 9 of 28 for 154 yards with three touchdowns.
Bridgeport 34, Wood River 0
WOOD RIVER — Ty Swanson was 9 of 24 for 104 yards during Wood River’s 34-0 loss t
