Adams Central 50, Ord 27
HASTINGS — In a battle of ranked teams in Class C-1, No. 3 Adams Central was too much for No. 6 Ord.
Gabe Conant had 21 carries for 157 yards with four touchdowns for the Patriots, while Leif Spady had 11 catches for 117 yards with two scores.
Ravenna 36, Fullerton 18
RAVENNA — Ravenna scored 22 fourth-quarter points to upset Class D-1, No. 7 Fullerton Friday.
Jake Jarzynka was 14 of 20 for 175 yards with two touchdown strikes, while carrying the ball 17 times for 104 yards with a touchdown for the Bluejays.
Hunter Haughton was 16 of 36 for 244 yards with two touchdowns for the Warriors, but was threw two interceptions.
Kenesaw 38, Axtell 7
KENESAW — Class D-2, No. 7 Kenesaw rushed for 343 yards during its 38-7 win over Axtell.
Tyson Denkert had 27 carries fore 227 yards with three touchdowns for the Blue Devils.
Neb. Christian 58, Shelton 14
CENTRAL CITY — Elijay Boersen had 13 carries for 19 yards in Nebraska Christian’s win over Shelton.
Elijah Green rushed for 62 yards and Zach Egeland 32. Drew Perdew had a 57-yard touchdown reception, Aldan Pipher caught a 9-yard pass for a TD and Dayton Falk had a 6-yard TD catch for th Eagles (3-1).
Palmer 40, Heartland 14
PALMER — Palmer posted a 40-14 win over Heartland Friday.
Jesus Guzman had 15 carries for 77 yards with a touchdown, and two catches for 58 yards with a touchdown reception for the Tigers.
Roy Guzman added a 11-yard touchdown run and had a 40-yard fumble recovery touchdown, while Carson Reimers had a five-yard touchdown run and an 18-yard strike.
St. Paul 41, Wood River 0
ST. PAUL — Jackson Seward had a rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown and kicked field goals of 41 and 38 yards as Class C-2, No. 2 St. Paul improved to 5-0 with a win over Wood River.
Brenden Knapp was 6-for-11 passing for 122 yards and two touchdowns. Eli Larson had 122 yards rushing on 13 carries with two touchdowns.
High Plains 52, Cross County 24
STROMSBURG — Keaton Van Housen rushed for 173 yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns as High Plains downed Cross County.
Dylan Soule added 114 yards on 22 carries with five touchdowns for High Plains.
Cross County’s Carl Lundstrom had a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
St. Edward 51, Elba 13
ST. EDWARD — Will Lawrence put up 416 all-purpose yards during St. Edward’s 51-13 win over Elba.
Lawrence had 405 yards rushing with six touchdowns for the Beavers.
Elm Creek 36, Burwell 28
BURWELL — Elm Creek upset Class D-1 No. 1-rated Burwell 36-28 in the latest installment of their rivalry.
Caleb Busch had a 71-yard touchdown run for the Longhorns (3-1). Barak Birch added a pair of touchdown passes, an 8-yarder to Carey Dawe and a 7-yarder to Jase Williams
North Bend 41, Twin River 12
GENOA — Twin River was outscored 20-6 in the second quarter during their 41-12 loss to North Bend.
Carter Frenzen was 9 of 18 for 169 yards with two touchdown strikes for the Titans. Nolan Ramaekers had three catches for 96 yards, while Mason Prososki had two catches for 36 yards with a touchdown pass.
