Home Federal goes 1-1 vs. Fremont

FREMONT — The Home Federal baseball team earned a split with Fremont Friday.

Home Federal dropped the opening game 11-3 in six innings, but bounced back to take the second game 6-4.

In the opener, Fremont scored seven runs in the first inning to take control.

Grand Island had only three hits in the contest. Rans Sanders led the offense by going 1-for-3 with a double.

Home Federal scored four runs in the fourth inning to turn a 4-2 deficit into a 6-4 lead.

The offense had nine higs with four doubles. Carson Cahoy led the way by going 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a double, while Branden Wenzl was 2-for-4. Jay Gustafson, Sam Hartman and Sanders also had doubles.

Home Federal will play Millard West in Kearney Saturday.

Game One

Home Federal 001 11—3 3 1

Fremont 700 31—11 10 2

WP—Sintek. LP—Zeckser. 2B—HF: Sanders. FRE: Glause, Sorensen.

Game Two

Home Federal 101 400 0—6 9 0

Fremont 103 000 0—4 8 3

WP—Hinken. LP—Mueller. 2B—HF: Gustafson, Cahoy, Hartman, Sanders.

Five Points Bank splits with Lincoln Southeast

LINCOLN — The Five Points Bank baseball team earned a split with Lincoln Southeast Friday.

The Grand Island juniors fell in the opener 10-7, while bouncing back to take a 5-2 win in the second game.

Southeast scored six runs in the fourth inning to take control in the first game.

Brayden Lee was 4-for-4 with three RBIs with two doubles to lead the Five Points Bank offense, while Cohen Evans was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

Grand Island bounced back in the second game with two runs in both the first and third innings.

The Five Points offense connected on nine hits. Eli Arends led the offense by going 2-for-4 with a double and a RBI, while Riley Plummer had 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

Cole Sweley earned the victory by striking out nine batters and gave up only four hits.

Game One

Five Points 011 203—7 8 3

Lincoln SE 202 600—10 8 4

WP—Pasco. LP—Nesvara. 2B—FP: Lee 2, Nelson. LSE: Morgan.

Game Two

Five Points 202 001 0—5 9 1

Lincoln SE 002 000 0—2 4 3

WP—Sweley. LP—Yorges. 2B—FP: Arends, Nesvara; LSE: Dills.

