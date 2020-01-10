Northwest girls grabs road win at Columbus Lakeview
COLUMBUS — The Northwest girls basketball team improved to 10-2 on the season after defeating Columbus Lakeview 62-43 Friday.
The Class B, No. 2-rated Vikings used a 19-11 second quarter to take control.
Whitney Brown led Northwest with 25 points, while Lauren Hauser added 14 and Shanae Settels had 12.
Northwest coach Russ Moerer said it was a good win over a Viqueen squad that qualified to the girls state tournament last year.
“It’s always tough to play at Lakeview,” Moerer said. “They run some unusal actions and that makes its hard to guard against on defense. It puts people in position that they aren’t used in being in. I thought the kids did a great job.”
Northwest plays at York Saturday.
Northwest (10-2) 13 19 16 14—62
Col. Lakeview (4-7) 9 11 13 10—43
NORTHWEST — Brown 25, Julesgard 3, Caspersen 8, Hauser 14, Settles 12.
COL. LAKEVIEW — Rowe 4, Jenssen 23, Eberhartz 4, Rathbone 2, Bott 6, Kortz 4.
Northwest boys defeat Lakeview
COLUMBUS — The Northwest boys basketball team earned a 56-36 road-win over Columbus Lakeview.
Northwest outscored Lakeview 40-14 in the second half to get the win.
No other information was provided.
Northwest 7 9 20 20—56
Lakeview 11 11 9 5—36
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.