WRESTLING
GISH goes 2-1 to take fifth in pool during 1st day at Clash; Vikings go 0-3
ROCHESTER, Minn. — After suffering a loss to open the Clash XVIII wrestling tournament, Grand Island Senior High finished strong.
The Islanders lost their opening dual to Waukee, Iowa 51-27, but bounced back to defeat Anoka, Minn. 39-36 and Kearney, Mo. 48-24 Friday in Rochester, Minn.
That allowed Grand Island to finish fifth in pool A. Ein Obermiller (106 pounds), Brody Arrants (138-145), Kolby Lukasiewicz (160) and Daylon Keolavone (182-195) led the Islanders with 3-0 records during the first day.
Northwest went 0-3 in pool D. The Vikings opened with a 53-22 defeat to Libery Peoria, Ariz., then suffered a 42-30 loss to Rapid City Central, S.D. and a 52-25 loss to Stinger, Wisc.
Grady Arends (113), Austin Cooley (152) and Grady Griess (220) all went 3-0 on the day to lead the Vikings.
Grand Island will wrestle in pool 5, while Northwest will wrestle in pool 8 Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lutheran High NE too much for Red Hornets
SEWARD — Heartland Lutheran trailed only 10-9 after the first quarter.
But after that, the Red Hornets were outscored 54-22 the rest of the way during a 64-31 loss to Lutheran High Northeast during the Lutheran Invitational Tournament.
HL coach Phil Bader said he was encouraged with what he saw in the first quarter.
“The first quarter might have been the best one we’ve played all year,” Bader said. “Their depth really wore us down. They are a good team.”
Quinston Larson led the Red Hornets with nine points in the loss.
Heartland Lutheran plays Lincoln Lutheran at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.
Heartland Lutheran (2-6) 9 7 9 6—31
Lutheran High NE (6-2) 10 24 18 12—64
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN — Oman 7, Wiegert 4, Bader 7, Larsen 9, Weaver 2, Rathjen 2.
LUTHERAN HIGH NE — McKeown 4, Jackson 4, Beaubette 3, Colligan 9, Gebhardt 11, Koss 11, Kant 18, Ranslen 1, Scott 3.
