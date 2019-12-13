BOYS BASKETBALL
GISH defeats Fremont
FREMONT — Them Koang scored 23 points and Isaac Traudt had 22 as Grand Island rallied from a 16-point second-quarter deficit to win 61-48 at Fremont on Friday night.
Tied at 46-46, Koang converted a three-point play with 4:42 to play, sparking a 15-2 game-closing run for the Islanders (2-1). Koang scored 10 straight points for Grand Island to start the spree.
“Them missed the dunk there in the middle of the third quarter and instead of getting down on himself, the team really rallied around him and got Them back to being optimistic,” Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough said. “He was just was a warrior. Them has grown up so much just in the last six months and his maturity level is continuing to increase. He’s showing some leadership and tonight, he was able to kind of put us on his back.”
Jay Gustafson added 10 points for the Islanders. Carter Sintek scored 10 points for Fremont (0-3).
Grand Island (2-1) 12 14 16 19—61
Fremont (0-3) 20 16 9 3—48
GRAND ISLAND—Jay Gustafson 10, Blake Leiting 4, Caleb Francl 2, Isaac Traudt 22, Them Koang 23.
FREMONT—Caden Curry 8, Travis Johnson 6, Massimo Lojing 7, Brady Millard 5, Connor Richmond 3, Mark Mendoza 2, Carter Sintek 10, Micah Moore 7.
GICC grabs road victory over Columbus Scotus
COLUMBUS — Class C-2 No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic improved to 3-0 after a 55-44 win over Columbus Scotus Friday.
The Crusaders outscored the Shamrocks 27-16 in the first half.
“Scotus is a scrappy team, so it was tough defensively but we did just enough,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said.
Jacob Herbek led the Crusaders with 17 points while Koby Bales chipped in 14.
GICC plays North Platte at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Grand Island CC (3-0) 10 17 19 9—55
Scotus 5 11 12 16—44
GRAND ISLAND CC — Martinez 11, Williams 3, Bales 14, Turek 3, Herbek 17, Lowry 2, Jengmer 5.
SCOTUS — Mustard 12, Palmer 10, Faust 10, Borchers 3, Weihn 3, Oakley 4.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Crusader girls grab tough win at Scotus
COLUMBUS — Grand Island Central Catholic came away with a 47-42 win over Columbus Scotus Friday.
Rylee Rice led the Crusades with 16 points. GICC coach Stacia Rice said it was a good win.
“Any win against Scotus, especially there, is a great win,” Crusader coach Stacia Rice said. “We got off to a slow start but they came together as a team and got it done.”
GICC plays North Platte at 4:15 p.m. Saturday.
Grand Island CC (3-0) 10 13 15 9—47
Columbus Scotus 9 10 9 14—42
GRAND ISLAND CC — Wilson 1, Heidelk 7, Kalvoda 2, Maser 6, Rice 16, Steenson 4, Woods 6, Cloud 5.
COLUMBUS SCOTUS — Chohon 10, Pelan 9, Buhman 8, Mustard 5, Odbert 7, Rusher 3.
PREP WRESTLING
NW’s Griess moves into Ironman semifinals
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Grady Griess has earned a berth into 220-pound semifinals of the Walsh Ironman Tournament.
The Northwest senior earned that opportunity after defeating Kolby Franklin, of Wyoming Seminary (Penn.), 5-4 with a late takedown with 20 seconds left. Franklin was ranked No. 9, according to Intramat ratings.
Griess takes on Ethan Hatcher, of Brecksville, Ohio, in the semifinals Saturday. Griess is guaranteed a top-six finish at the tournament.
Grady Arends and Collin Quandt also competed in the tournament. Quandt went 1-2 while Arends 0-2 during Friday matches but are both eliminated from the tournament.
Islanders sitting in fifth at Council Bluffs Classic
COUNCIL BLUFF, Iowa — Five members of the Grand Island Senior High wrestling team finished undefeated during the first day of Council Bluffs Classic Friday.
Juan Pedro, Jr. (120 pounds), Blake Cushing (126), Brody Arrants (138) and Kolby Lukasiewicz (160) went 5-0, while Daylon Keolavone (195) finished 4-0 and will wrestle in the championship quarterfinals Saturday. Those efforts have the Islanders sitting in fifth with 111 points.
Kael Kingery (132) and Michael Isele (285) went undefeated in their pool but lost in their first round of championship tournaments, while Ein Obermiller (106), Ethan Steinfeldt (145) and Tyler Salpas (152) also lost in the championship tournaments of their weight classes. All are still alive for medals.
GICC’s Alberts takes third at Wood River Invite
WOOD RIVER — Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ben Alberts regrouped at the Wood River Invite Friday.
After suffering a 16-9 loss to Kearney Catholic’s Layne Shiers in the semifinal, the Crusader freshman won his final two matches to take third.
That effort helped GICC finish with 23 points.
David City Aquinas took the meet with 258.5 points, while Ord was second with 172.
Wood River Invite
Team Standings
David City Aquinas 258.5, Ord 172, St. Paul 148, Amherst 134, Wood River 113, Kearney Catholic 91.5, Gibbon 78, Sutton 73, Doniphan-Trumbull 70, Hershey 37, Shelton 32, Kenesaw 26, Grand Island CC 23, Friend 9, Hastings St. Cecilia 7.
Championship results
106 — Riley Waddington, WR, pinned Hayden Neeman, SUP, 4:33; 113 — Damian Harper, GIB, pinned Zander Kavan, DCA, 0:27; 120 — Hunter Vandenberg, DCA, dec. Matt Bruns, HER, 8-2; 126 — Daniel Escandon, GIB, dec. Zach Zitek, DCA, 6-3; 132 — Quentyn Frank, AMH, pinned Carson Thompson, WR, 5:32; 138 — Christopher Nickolite, DCA, dec. Christopher Feldner, KC, 2-1; 145 — Cameron Schrad, DCA, dec. Layne Shiers, KC, 7-4; 152 — Nolan Eller, DCA, maj. dec. Cory Carlson, SUT, 12-4; 160 — Joseph Hinrichs, dec. Garret Kluthe, ORD, 10-3; 170 — Kelen Meyer, ORD, dec. Ben Kment, DCA, 6-4; 182 — Cole Stokebrand, AMH, pinned Eli English, WR, 0:51; 195 —Ethan Gabriel, ORD, pinned Drew Bogard, AMH, 0:55; 220 — Nolan Schultz, DCA, pinned Bridger Rice, ORD, 0:58; 285 — CJ Hoevet, ORD, pinned Nathan Scheer, SP, 3:32.
