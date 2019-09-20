FOOTBALL
Red Hornets down Santee
SANTEE — Six-man No. 10 Heartland Lutheran improved to 3-0 on the season with a 72-18 win over Santee Friday afternoon.
The Heartland Lutheran defense forced four turnovers, including a pick-six by Quinston Larsen. Larsen also rushed for 111 yards and led the Red Hornets with 11 tackles.
Justus Bader threw for 297 yards and three TDs. Tyler Green had 94 yards receiving and one touchdown and also threw for another score.
Mason Weaver had eight tackles for the game and Victor Gaunt added seven.
The Red Hornets will be back in action when they host Hampton at 7 p.m. Friday.
GICC falls to North Bend in OT
NORTH BEND — Grand Island Central Catholic had their chances against North Bend.
The Crusaders were turned away at the goal line twice times. That led to a 24-17 loss in overtime to the Tigers Friday.
“We were in position to score and a combination of execuation and their defense really made the difference,” GICC coach Tim Dvorak said. “If we could have scored at least once, we would have had the egde.”
After North Bend scored on a 63-yard pass to take a 14-6 lead, Russell Martinez scored on an 11-yard for GICC, while Brayden Wenzl caught a two-point conversation to tie the game at 14-all.
The two teams exchanged field goals late in the fourth quarter.
Ethan Mullally scored from 6-yards out on North Bend’s second play of overtime. After that, Cody Prohaska intercepted a pass on the Crusaders’ first possession of overtime.
Deitrick Stoltz kicked three field goals (40, 50, 28) for the Crusaders, while Wenzl had 15 catches for 184 yards.
“The kids fought all game long,” Dvorak said. “It was a great game and North Bend found a way to beat us.”
SOFTBALL
Vikings grab victory over Cozad
COZAD — The Northwest softball team grabbed a 9-1 road win over Cozad.
The Vikings connected on 12 hits with three doubles and an Emily Stein home run.
They had four players with multiple hits. Shay Fila and Kenzie Palu both were 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a double, while Skylee Nelson was 2 for 4 with a RBI and a double.
The Vikings will host their home tournament Saturday.
Northwest 120 211 2—9 12 2
Cozad 000 001 0—1 2 3
WP — Stein. LP — NA. 2B — NW: Fila, Nelson, Palu. HR — NW: Stein.
Grand Island starts 1-1 at Westside Tournament
OMAHA — The Grand Island Senior High softball team went 1-1 during the first day of the Omaha Westside Tournament Friday.
The Islanders opened with an 11-2 victory over Omaha Central. Stacy Wells was 3 for 4 with two doubles, while Julia Myers went 2 for 2 with a home run, while Sydney Cobler was 2 for 2.
Grand Island fell to Lincoln North Star 8-7 in the second game, while the Gators scored seven runs in the bottom of the third. Wells was 3 for 3 with two RBIs, while Andrew Palma was 2 for 3 and Rya Chavez was 1 for 2 with a two-RBI double.
Grand Island plays two games Saturday.
Game One
Omaha Central 100 10—2 5 1
Grand Island 740 0X—11 11 1
WP — Martinez. LP — Demman. 2B — OC: Pavelka, Titus, Wicken. GI: Wells 2, Chavez, Cobler.
Game Two
Grand Island 106 0—7 8 2
Lincoln NS 107 0—8 9 0
WP — Shootenkirk. LP —Palma. 2B — GI: Chavez, Ramos.
TENNIS
GICC defeats Roncalli
OMAHA — Grand Island Central Catholic posted a 9-0 victory over Omaha Roncalli Friday.
The Crusaders won seven of the nine matches by shutouts. They lost a total of four games during the dual.
GICC will take part in the Bellevue West Invite Saturday.
Grand Island CC 9, Omaha Roncalli 0
Singles
No. 1 — Eli Fox, GICC, def. Gavin Osmoski, OR, 8-2
No. 2 — Daniel Martinez, GICC, def. Noah Hering, OR, 8-0.
No. 3 — Jackson Farias, GICC, def. Jesse Crouch, OR, 8-0.
No. 4 — Jonathan Schardt, GICC, def. Sam Solis, OR, 8-0.
No. 5 — Jacob McNamara, GICC, def. Ben Carpenter, OR, 8-0.
No. 6 — Jack Friesen, GICC, def. Troy Coughlin, OR, 8-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Schardt/Farias GICC, def. Coughlin/Crouch OR, 8-0.
No. 2 — McNamaera/Friesen, GICC, def. Ben Rheinhermer/Dalton Bargo, OR, 8-2.
No. 3 — Martinez/Fox, GICC, def. Carpenter/Hering, OR, 8-0.
GOLF
Crusaders finishes second at Minden Invite
MINDEN — Every Grand Island Central Catholic golfer earned a medal at the Minden Invite.
That allowed the Crusaders to finish second with a 445, just nine back of team champion Minden.
Ashlynn Kucera led GICC with a fifth-place with a 107 score, while Ember Kleint was ninth with a 110 and Maddy King took 10th with a 113. Olivia Ostdiek took 13th with a 115 and Logan Hamik finished 14th with a 118 score.
Volleyball
Islanders to 0-3 during first day of LPS Classic
LINCOLN — The Grand Island volleyball team went 0-3 during the first day of the Lincoln Public Schools Tournament.
The Islanders opened with a 25-7, 25-10 loss to Class A, No. 2 Elkhorn South. No stats were reported.
Grand Island then dropped a 25-20, 25-18 match to Elkhorn. Anna McCoy led the way with four kills, while Emma Hilderbrand and Grace Johnson each had three. Tori Hale had 10 assists.
The Islanders finished the day with a 25-15, 25-23 loss to No. 9 Omaha Marian. Hilderbrand led the way with six kills and two blocks. Hale added 12 assists.
Grand Island will be in the silver bracket and will open with Lincoln Southeast at 8:30 a.m.
