Arcadia-Loup City 55, Pleasanton 42
PLEASANTON — Arcadia-Loup City used a 19-5 second quarter to help defeat Pleasanton 55-42.
Jaden Jones led the Rebels with 14 points, while Caden Kusek added 13.
Arcadia-Loup City (2-0) 8 19 11 17—55
Pleasanton (1-1) 10 5 9 18—42
ARCADIA-LOUP CITY — Garrelts 7, Jones 14, Eurck 1, Rogers 6, Kusek 13, Scott 12, Lewandowski 2.
PLEASANTON — Eckel 5, Dickson 10, Wesland 9, Keasehall 3, Kline 10, Chandler 2, Wendt 3.
Adams Central 59, Holdrege 35
HASTINGS — Gavin Lipovsky and Cam Foster combined to score 31 points during a 59-35 win over Holdrege.
Lipovsky led the Patriots with 16 points, while Foster chipped in 15.
Holdrege (0-1) 11 13 7 4—35
Adams Central (2-0) 20 10 8 21—59
HOLDREGE — NA.
ADAMS CENTRAL — Slechta 8, Bohlen 3, Niemeyer 2, Boelhower 12, Vonderfecht 3, Foster 15, Lipovsky 16.
Burwell 70, North Central 23
BURWELL — Barak Birch led Burwell with 31 points during a 70-23 win over North Central.
Carter Mann added 16 points in the win.
North Central (0-2) 2 6 7 8—23
Burwell (1-1) 29 18 16 7—70
NORTH CENTRAL — Bruns 4, Pospichal 6, B. Bussinger 5, Anderson 3, Needham 5.
BURWELL — Plock 3, Williams 6, Dwyer 2, Hunt 2, H. Gidoen 2, Bode 8, Barak Birch 31, Carter Mann 16,
Neb. Christian 42, St. Edward 19
ST. EDWARD — Nebraska Christian jumped out to a 23-2 halftime lead and never looked back in a 42-19 win over St. Edward.
Isaac Roberts led the Beavers with nine points in the loss.
Nebraska Christian (1-0) 19 4 8 11—42
St. Edward (0-2) 0 2 6 11—19
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN — NA.
ST. EDWARD — Roberts 9, Fitchner 3, Irineo 3, Divis 2, Breceda 2.
Ainsworth 55, Ord 37
ORD — Ord fell to Ainsworth 55-37 Friday.
Johnny DeRiso led the Chants with 16 points.
Ainsworth (1-0) 13 10 19 13—55
Ord (0-1) 12 14 7 4—37
AINSWORTH — Allen 8, Reynolds 2, Killion 6, Tillman 7, Stec 20, Ortner 12.
ORD — Warner 2, Davenport 9, Trejo 3, Smith 5, DeRiso 16, Stevens 2.
Wahoo 48, Aurora 29
AURORA — Class B, No. 7 Wahoo outscored Aurora 23-9 in the middle two quarters to take control during a 48-29 win.
Jameson Herzberg led the Huskies with 11 points in the loss.
Wahoo (2-0) 7 13 10 18—48
Aurora (0-2) 9 5 4 11—29
WAHOO — Crockett 2, Madrid 3, Keeney 10, Scheef 15, Kasiscke 5, Waida 13.
AURORA — Herzberg 11, Collazo 6, Boerkircher 7, Nachtigal 3, Ramaekers 2.
Gibbon 40, Central City 36
GIBBON — Gibbon outscored Central City 16-10 to rally and win 40-36 Friday.
Chase Capek led the Buffaloes with 19 points, while Matthew Weismann added 14.
Charles McGinnis paced the Bison with 13 points, while Jake Twiss added 12.
Central City (0-1) 8 7 11 10—36
Gibbon (1-1) 10 7 7 16—40
CENTRAL CITY — McGinnis 13, Twiss 12, Lenz 5, Glass 4, Pfeifer 2.
GIBBON — Capek 19, Weismann 14, Onate 5, Willey 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.