Arcadia-Loup City 55, Pleasanton 42

PLEASANTON — Arcadia-Loup City used a 19-5 second quarter to help defeat Pleasanton 55-42.

Jaden Jones led the Rebels with 14 points, while Caden Kusek added 13.

Arcadia-Loup City (2-0) 8 19 11 17—55

Pleasanton (1-1) 10 5 9 18—42

ARCADIA-LOUP CITY — Garrelts 7, Jones 14, Eurck 1, Rogers 6, Kusek 13, Scott 12, Lewandowski 2.

PLEASANTON — Eckel 5, Dickson 10, Wesland 9, Keasehall 3, Kline 10, Chandler 2, Wendt 3.

Adams Central 59, Holdrege 35

HASTINGS — Gavin Lipovsky and Cam Foster combined to score 31 points during a 59-35 win over Holdrege.

Lipovsky led the Patriots with 16 points, while Foster chipped in 15.

Holdrege (0-1) 11 13 7 4—35

Adams Central (2-0) 20 10 8 21—59

HOLDREGE — NA.

ADAMS CENTRAL — Slechta 8, Bohlen 3, Niemeyer 2, Boelhower 12, Vonderfecht 3, Foster 15, Lipovsky 16.

Burwell 70, North Central 23

BURWELL — Barak Birch led Burwell with 31 points during a 70-23 win over North Central.

Carter Mann added 16 points in the win.

North Central (0-2) 2 6 7 8—23

Burwell (1-1) 29 18 16 7—70

NORTH CENTRAL — Bruns 4, Pospichal 6, B. Bussinger 5, Anderson 3, Needham 5.

BURWELL — Plock 3, Williams 6, Dwyer 2, Hunt 2, H. Gidoen 2, Bode 8, Barak Birch 31, Carter Mann 16,

Neb. Christian 42, St. Edward 19

ST. EDWARD — Nebraska Christian jumped out to a 23-2 halftime lead and never looked back in a 42-19 win over St. Edward.

Isaac Roberts led the Beavers with nine points in the loss.

Nebraska Christian (1-0) 19 4 8 11—42

St. Edward (0-2) 0 2 6 11—19

NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN — NA.

ST. EDWARD — Roberts 9, Fitchner 3, Irineo 3, Divis 2, Breceda 2.

Ainsworth 55, Ord 37

ORD — Ord fell to Ainsworth 55-37 Friday.

Johnny DeRiso led the Chants with 16 points.

Ainsworth (1-0) 13 10 19 13—55

Ord (0-1) 12 14 7 4—37

AINSWORTH — Allen 8, Reynolds 2, Killion 6, Tillman 7, Stec 20, Ortner 12.

ORD — Warner 2, Davenport 9, Trejo 3, Smith 5, DeRiso 16, Stevens 2.

Wahoo 48, Aurora 29

AURORA — Class B, No. 7 Wahoo outscored Aurora 23-9 in the middle two quarters to take control during a 48-29 win.

Jameson Herzberg led the Huskies with 11 points in the loss.

Wahoo (2-0) 7 13 10 18—48

Aurora (0-2) 9 5 4 11—29

WAHOO — Crockett 2, Madrid 3, Keeney 10, Scheef 15, Kasiscke 5, Waida 13.

AURORA — Herzberg 11, Collazo 6, Boerkircher 7, Nachtigal 3, Ramaekers 2.

Gibbon 40, Central City 36

GIBBON — Gibbon outscored Central City 16-10 to rally and win 40-36 Friday.

Chase Capek led the Buffaloes with 19 points, while Matthew Weismann added 14.

Charles McGinnis paced the Bison with 13 points, while Jake Twiss added 12.

Central City (0-1) 8 7 11 10—36

Gibbon (1-1) 10 7 7 16—40

CENTRAL CITY — McGinnis 13, Twiss 12, Lenz 5, Glass 4, Pfeifer 2.

GIBBON — Capek 19, Weismann 14, Onate 5, Willey 2.

