Adams Central 65, Centura 40
HASTINGS — Gavin Lipovsky scored a game-high 21 points to lead Class C-1, No. 8 Adams Central past Centura.
Tyler Slechta added 10 points for the Patriots.
Centura (4-0) 7 10 7 16—40
Adams Central (2-1) 22 19 13 11—65
CENTURA — NA.
Adams Central — Slechta 10, Bohlen 7, Niemeyer 8, Eckhardt 3, Anderson 6, Sughroue 5, Foster 5, Lipovsky 21.
Ravenna 68, Burwell 56
BURWELL — Trey Meith led all scorers with 32 points during Ravenna’s 68-56 win over Burwell.
Jacob Birch scored a team-high 24 points for the Longhorns in the loss.
Ravenna (1-1) 15 18 13 22—68
Burwell (1-2) 7 17 10 22—56
RAVENNA — Anderson 9, Jarzynka 10, Miigerl 8, Mieth 32, Surratt 9.
BURWELL — Critel 5, Williams 6, Gideon 4, Bode 4, Birch 24, Mann 13.
Aurora 59,
Col. Lakeview 44
AURORA — Nate Boerkircher had 19 points to help Aurora pick up its first win of the season during a 59-44 win over Columbus Lakeview.
Tate Nachtigal added 13 points for the Huskies.
Col. Lakeview (1-2) 12 9 5 18—44
Aurora (1-2) 20 16 12 11—59
COL. LAKEVIEW — Tessendorf 10, Prorok 6, Pilakowski 9, Osten 6, Borer 3, Klug 10.
AURORA — Moural 8, Herzberg 6, Bell 2, Pachta 2, Collazo 5, Boerkircher 19, Nachtigal 13, Ramaekers 4.
Shelton 57, Kenesaw 33
SHELTON — Shelton outscored Kenesaw 38-15 in the second half to take a 57-33 win over Kenesaw.
Deric Goldenstein and Austin Peterson each led the Blue Devils with nine points in the loss.
Kenesaw (0-3) 8 10 11 4—33
Shelton (4-1) 11 8 20 18—57
KENESAW — Kelley 2, Kennedy 3, Goldenstein 9, Peterson 9, Denkert 3, Jensen 5, Smith 2.
SHELTON — NA
Doniphan-Trumbull 45, Hastings St. Cecilia 23
DONIPHAN — Doniphan-Trumbull jumped out to a 12-2 first quarter lead and never looked back in a 45-23 win over Hastings St. Cecilia.
Griffin Hendricks and Andrew Stock each led the Cardinals with 11 points.
John Starr paced the Bluehawks with eight points.
Hastings St. Cecilia (1-2) 2 7 9 5—23
Doniphan-Trumbull (2-1) 12 16 9 8—45
HASTINGS ST. CECILIA — Starr 8, Fago 3, Driscoll 4, Butler 4, Kudlucek 3, Sabatka 1.
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL — Sadd 6, Sterner 5, Hendricks 11, STock 11, Carpenter 5, Stafford 7.
Cross County 66, Meridian 15
MERIDIAN — Cross County led 36-2 after one quarter and cruised to a 66-15 win over Meridian.
Damon Mickey and Cory Hollinger each led the Cougars with 11 points.
Cross County (2-1) 36 14 11 5—66
Meridian (0-4) 2 8 0 5—15
CROSS COUNTY — Nielsen 4, Haug 6, Lundstrom 4, Seim 8, Hild 3, Rystrom 2, Hollinger 11, Noyd 4, Harrington-Newton 8, Troudt 5, Mickey 11.
MERIDIAN — NA.
Heartland 76, Exeter-Milligan 33
HENDERSON — Jake Regier scored 18 points to lead Heartland past Exeter-Milligan 76-33.
Exeter-Milligan (1-3) 9 10 11 3—33
Heartland (1-2) 22 18 18 18—76
EXETER-MILLIGAN — Svec 2, Beethe 17, Underwood 2, Sharp 11, Krupicka 1.
HEARTLAND — Wetjen 7, Arbuck 11, Boehr 2, Swartzendruber 4, Goertzen 4, Reiger 18, Peters 12, Peters 6, Maltsberger 2, Quiring 6, Nunnenkamp 4.
Palmer 56, St. Edward 20
ST. EDWARD — Palmer improved to 2-2 after defeating St. Edward 56-20.
Nathan Sutton led the Beavers with seven points in the loss.
Palmer (2-2) 8 16 13 19—56
St. Edward (0-4) 5 4 5 6—20
PALMER — NA.
ST. EDWARD — Mowrey 2, Sutton 7, Roberts 2, Irineo 3, Divis 2, Breceda 2.
McCool Junction 52, High Plains 3
POLK — High Plains fell to McCool Junction 52-3 Friday.
Lane Urkoski led the Storm with two points.
McCool Junction (2-1) 22 18 10 2—52
High Plains (0-3) 0 2 1 0—3
McCOOL JUNCTION — Neville 16, McDonald 8, Hobbs 8, Williams 2, Stark 4, Brugger 2, Hoarty 2, Barrow 2, Stahr 2, Kirkpatrick 6.
HIGH PLAINS — Urkoski 2, Wood 1.
Girls
Ravenna 53, Burwell 32
BURWELL — Three players scored in double figures to help Ravenna defeat Burwell 53-32.
Callie Coulter led the Bluejays with 12 points, while Ashlyn Fiddelke added 11 and Morgyn Fiddelke added 10.
Carlie Helgoth paced the Longhorns with 11 points.
Ravenna (2-1) 15 6 18 14—53
Burwell (0-3) 6 7 7 12—32
RAVENNA — Sklenar 7, McKeon 6, M. Fiddelke 10, Larsen 4, A. Fiddelke 11, Coulter 12, Hurt 3,
BURWELL — J. Jensen 2, A. Jensen 1, Hughes 4, Helgoth 11, A. Gideon 7, Ostrom 1, Gurney 4, Simpson 2.
Cross County 48, Meridian 26
MERIDIAN — Cross County improved to 4-0 after a 48-26 win over Meridian.
Cortlyn Schaefer, Josi Noble and Erica Stratman all led the Cougars with 10 points each.
Cross County (3-0) 9 9 14 16—48
Meridian (3-1) 10 5 6 6—26
CROSS COUNTY — Giannou 7, Schaefer 10, Noble 10, Anderson 7, Stratman 10, Hanson 4.
MERIDIAN — Kujath 1, Sobotka 12, Pribyl 7, Kort 4, Schropfer 2.
Fullerton 49, Ansley-Litchfield 20
LITCHFIELD — Hanna Plumbtree put up a game-high 18 points to lead Fullerton to a 49-20 victory over Ansley-Litchfield.
Teagan Gonsior chipped in 12 points for the Warriors.
Harley Myers paced the Spartans with five points in the loss.
Fullerton (4-0) 11 16 10 12—49
Ansley-Litchfield (0-2) 2 2 9 7—20
FULLERTON — H. Plumbtree 18, Gonsior 12, J. Plumbtree 7, Herman 5, Cook 2, Supik 2.
ANSLEY-LITCHFIELD — Myers 5, Rhode 4, Ryan 3, Paitz 2, Sweley 2, Bailey 2, Haines 2.
Palmer 60, St. Edward 29
ST. EDWARD — Gracie Hillmer scored 15 points to lead Palmer past St. Edward.
Allie Kunze added 12 points for the Tigers. Alyssa Reardon led St. Edward with 17 points.
Palmer (3-1) 9 21 17 13—60
St. Edward (1-3) 5 11 8 5—29
PALMER — Earl 2, C. Kunze 6, Menke 2, J. Donahey 6, Rice 3, A. Kunze 12, Shuda 4, Hillmer 15, Ortiz 4, E. Donahey 6.
ST. EDWARD — Reardon 17, Olson 6, L. Cruise 2, Francis 2, Cumming 2.
Hampton 48, Osceola 39
OSCEOLA — Hampton used a 13-5 second quarter to gain control in a 48-39 win over Osceola.
Lexie Wolinski paced the Hawks with 12 points, while Rorie Loveland added 11.
Kylie Johnston and Tyalro Carlson each led the Bulldogs with nine points
Hampton (2-1) 12 13 8 15—48
Osceola (0-4) 13 5 9 12—39
HAMPTON — Ly. Dose 4, Hansen 3, Wolinski 12, Loveland 11, Stuart 2, Merson 6, Li. Dose 10.
OSCOELA — Johnston 9, Lemburg 2, Thels 4, Baden 4, Carlson 9, Sunday 2, Kumpf 6, Bryan 3.
Shelton 46, Kenesaw 33
SHELTON — Shelton improved to 4-1 after taking a 46-33 win over Kenesaw.
Cassidy Gallagher and Savannah Williams each scored 11 points to lead the Blue Devils in the loss.
Kenesaw (0-4) 7 10 2 14—33
Shelton (4-1) 12 13 9 12—46
KENESAW — Legg 2, Gallagher 11, Williams 11, Steer 5, Wagoner 2, Sanchez 2.
SHELTON — NA.
High Plains 33, McCool Junction 21
POLK — Brooke Bannister scored nine points to lead High Plains past McCool Junction 33-21.
McCool Junction (0-4) 0 8 8 5—21
High Plains (2-1) 11 6 6 10—33
McCOOL JUNCTION — Johnson 7, Schulz 12, Hoffschneider 2.
HIGH PLAINS — Bannister 9, Lindburg 6, Wilshusen 7, Majerus 5, Wrble 6.
Shelby-Rising City 44, Giltner 31
SHELBY — Giltner was held scoreless in the second quarter during a 44-31 loss to Shelby-Rising City.
Kaley Ballard and Payton Hunnicut each led the Hornets with seven points.
Giltner (2-2) 6 0 11 14—31
Shelby-Rising City (1-2) 10 6 16 12—44
GILTNER — Wilson 4, Ballard 7, Hunnicut 7, Janzen 3, Antle 4, Wiles 0
SHELBY-RISING CITY — NA.
Arcadia-Loup City 48, Gibbon 17
GIBBON — Mariah Markus scored 15 points to help Arcadia-Loup City defeat Gibbon 48-17 Friday.
Nadia VanSlyke grabbed eight rebounds, while Sequoia Sillivan had seven for the Rebels.
