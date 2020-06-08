On our way to Smith Falls this spring, my family stopped at Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge located a few miles east of Valentine.
Although the visitor center was closed at the time due to COVID-19 restrictions, the refuge still offers plenty of outdoor activities on its 19,000-plus acres.
Resident bison and elk herds can be viewed along the refuge’s looping 3.5-mile wildlife drive, as can a pair of prairie dog towns. Herds of approximately 350 bison and 70 elk are used to manage the area’s native prairie through grazing. To prevent the bison herd from outgrowing its available habitat, several animals are sold at auction each fall.
Other species that call the refuge home include deer, ducks, prairie chickens, and sharptail grouse. Hunting is allowed on portions of the refuge for deer and elk using archery or muzzleloader equipment only. A special refuge hunting permit is required in addition to the necessary state deer and elk permits.
Fishing is allowed on Minnechaduza Creek (rainbow trout) and the fort’s namesake Niobrara River, nine miles of which runs through the area. The Niobrara is also a popular destination for float tubers. Floating is allowed on the refuge portion of the river downstream of Cornell Dam for a small fee.
Visitors may also want to explore the refuge on foot. A strenuous trail almost a mile long leads hikers down to Fort Falls along the Niobrara. Hikers seeking even more adventure may want to take a longer trail that’ll lead them deep into the heart of the refuge’s wilderness area where numerous other waterfalls await discovery.
Along the way, take note of the refuge’s diverse plant communities. Since the refuge is near the geographic center of North America, several plant species rarely found elsewhere in Nebraska converge here, as do various migrating birds.
As its name implies, the refuge was originally a frontier fort. In 1879, Fort Niobrara Military Reservation was established to maintain peace between the Sioux and settlers. The post also helped control cattle rustlers, horse thieves, and other outlaws.
The U.S. Army officially closed Fort Niobrara in 1906, but continued using it to supply the cavalry with fresh horses until 1911. The following year, Fort Niobrara was established as a preserve for native birds under the emerging National Wildlife Refuge system championed by President Teddy Roosevelt.
Later that same year, 1912, the preserve’s purpose was expanded to includ
DU shoot this Saturday
Ducks Unlimited will again hold its annual scholarship shoot this Saturday, June 13, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Oak Creek Sporting Club east of Brainard. First place wins a $750 scholarship, second place $500, third place $300, and one out of every ten after that wins $250.
Cost is $50 for student scholarship shooters up to and including recently graduated high school seniors. Four boxes of shells are also included for students. Cost is $65 for adults or $71 if they want to shoot registered targets. Lunch will be provided to both student and adult shooters and will be served outside the clubhouse to ensure everyone’s safety and health.
There will also be a raffle for a scoped Mossberg .17HMR rifle. Contact Roger Rhodes at 402-641-1127 or rr85817@windstream.net for more details.
Passport program in full swing
After a delayed start, Nebraska’s Passport Program began June 1. The program continues through October 31, a month longer than usual to give participants more time.
There are 70 stops again this year. At each stop, visitors get their passport booklet stamped. Those who acquire 10 stamps will receive $5 in Nebraska Lottery vouchers and a magnet, 25 stamps a Visit Nebraska calendar, 50 stamps a beanie, and those who visit all 70 stops will receive a t-shirt, license plate frame, and an additional $50 in lottery vouchers. Best of all, prizes are cumulative.
Jarrod Spilger writes an outdoor column for The Independent.
