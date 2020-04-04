Jockey Bryan McNeil came to Fonner Park March 23 after riding at Will Rogers Downs in Claremore, Oklahoma.
Angel Bentancourt-Baez also came up from Will Rogers to ride this past week. Luis Ramon Rodriguez, who won 30 races at Arapahoe Park last summer, joined the Fonner Park jockey colony on March 23 after riding at Sunland Park in Sunland Park, N.M.
This week, Jarred Journet, who last rode at Delta Downs at the end of February, is scheduled to ride at Fonner on Monday. Journet has spent the past month or so working on a horse farm in Texas.
All these new jockeys coming in could certainly be seen as a health risk because the COVIT-19 pandemic that’s hit the nation, but Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak said a system in place to make sure the jockeys are healthy.
“We have a protocol in place where we are mandating that they must have been in a safe area of the United States, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Protection within 14 days of relocating to Fonner Park,” Kotulak said. “Also there are jockey guild regulations that require a daily assessment that involves a daily temperature check of all the riders. So every day when they arrive in the jocks’ room their temperature is taken.”
Racing secretary Doug Schoepf said there are now 15 or 16 jockeys at Fonner Park. Fonner has a limit of 10 horses per race, but extra jockeys are necessary. Falls happen and sometimes riders have to sit out. That happened to Armando Martinez on Wednesday.
“It’s nice to have a few extra if someone gets hurt,” Schoepf said. “Like Martinez on Wednesday. Of course he’s lucky and I think he’ll be back next week. He got stepped on. Nothin broken so he’ll be back into it. But a lot of things can happen. You definitely need some extras.”
A few new horses from other tracks have arrived at Fonner in recent weeks, but no new trainers. Schoepf said they had taken calls from trainers interested in coming to Fonner Park, but they told them to stay away.
“We decided we’re not going to take any new trainers and new grooms,” Schoepf said. “Only the people that we had stalled here here, at least for right now. You know that could change but that’s the decision that we’re going with right now.”
For further protection, Fonner is also implementing a new paddock policy on Monday. For example, if there is a 10-horse field, half the field will enter the paddock to get saddled with a stall in between each horse.
When they are saddled, they will be led outside the enclosed area and walked around while the other five horses are saddled. When ready, those jockeys will mount up and head onto the track. Then the remaining jockeys will enter the paddock area, mount and head for the track.
Pick 5 payout Tuesday
Social media rumors were running rampant Friday after word got out that Fonner Park had asked for and received permission from the Nebraska State Racing Commission to have a payout on the Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot on Tuesday.
That jackpot, which in theory continues until there is just one perfect ticket on a given day, has reached $355,847 heading into Monday’s racing.
Those rumors were suggesting that Fonner was paying out the jackpot in preparation of closing out for the season amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Kotulak said that’s not true. They still plan on racing until April 29.
Kotulak said tracks often close out jackpots when they get big because there is all this “dead money” in the pot that’s not doing anything.
So they will have a mandatory payout on Tuesday where all the winning tickets will split the pot, then start new on Wednesday.
“I want for people that have been betting this routinely to have a chance to get a slice of it, and it at this point has become extremely improbable to have one unique ticket being hit,” Kotulak said. “And we’re kind of following the steps of what Gulfstream has done in the past. When their Rainbow Six gets to have such a high carryover, they have a sort of an impromptu mandatory payout day. So that’s what we’re doing,”
Kotulak also said Fonner’s operations and finance director Mark Landis told him that the jackpot is likely to explode by four or five times the carryover on Tuesday if it doesn’t go out on Monday.
“So it’s very likely we’ll have a pool to be distributed between $1.4 and $2 million that day on that specific wager,” Kotulak said. “So we think it’s prudent to do that, rather than to just wait until the end of the season which is scheduled for April 29.”
Fonner is also adding a late pick 4 on Monday which will payout each day.
Jockeys suspended
Jockeys Freddy Manrrique and Keivan Serrano were suspended earlier this meet for violations concerning a controlled substance.
Serrano has been out since March 6 and Manrrique since March 13.
Steward Bob Pollock said both would be eligible to return late in the Fonner Park meet if they follow through with a counselor and pass a drug test.
