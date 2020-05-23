It’s truly been an unprecedented season of live horse racing at Fonner Park.
It’s interesting to take a look back at what’s transpired since the live meet started on Feb. 22. Here’s a timeline featuring the good, the bad and maybe even the ugly:
- Feb. 23: Opening day was a good one for the husband and wife team of Armando and Kelli Martinez. The jockey/trainer duo teamed up to win with Name the Price in the first race and Dreaming Type in the third. Armando also rode Smarty Party Papa to a win for trainer Steve Hall in the sixth.
- Feb. 22: A big crowd was on hand to see Zoot Suit zip to a win in the 53rd running of the Grasmick Stakes. “He’s unbelievably fast,” jockey Jake Olesiak said. “He’s the fastest horse I ever rode.”
- Feb 29: Another large crowd watched the 33rd running of the Bold Accent Stakes. Love At Night crossed the wire first, but stewards had to sort out a couple of different claims of foul before the Terrell Hemmer-trained mare was declared the official winner. “I’ve had my number taken down in bigger races than this,” Hemmer said with a chuckle.
- March 7: With another large Saturday crowd on hand, Phlash Drive battled with Be My Shadow through the first two turns but pulled away down the stretch to win the 25th running of the Ogataul Stakes.
- March 14: A large crowd was gathering when the day’s races were called off because of the track conditions. The coronavirus pandemic was just taking hold of the nation, and Fonner was one of the few sporting events still going on. Fonner got racing in the next day despite less-than-ideal conditions.
- March 16: Grand Island mayor Roger Steele put the end to live racing in front of fans. That left the rest of the season much in limbo as officials began to look into their options.
- March 19: Fonner Park, the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent Protective Association (HBPA) and the Nebraska Thoroughbred Breeders Association (NTBA) came to an agreement to allow racing on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays the next two weeks without fans on a trial basis.
- March 23: Live racing resumed with no fans in the stands at Fonner. Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak seemed doubtful that racing would continue past the two-week trial. “Today’s mutual handle of $1.3 million funded roughly only four future races and didn’t even cover our expenses for our weekly operation’s payroll,” he said.
- March 24: Love At Night again survived a rider’s claim of foul to win the Orphan Kist Stakes in a race postponed from March 14. In the second stakes race of the day, jockey Dakota Wood brought Ted W up the rail to win the Budweiser-Tondi Stakes. The handle went up to $2.2 million.
- March 31: Jockey Armando Martinez won the Pepsi Stakes on board Mean Erika for wife/trainer Kelli Martinez. The handle went up again to $2.8 million.
- April 1: Fonner and the HBPA made it official. The Monday-through-Wednesday schedule of live racing would continue through the end of April. “It exceeded our expectations because we did not expect as many other tracks to cancel racing,” Kotulak said of the trial period. “So the limelight that we believed we were moving into just got a lot brighter than we expected.”
- April 7: The Marissa Black-trained Kat Dude held off the closers to win the $10,000 Baxter Stakes. But the big news was the $7.2 million handle that was produced on the first mandatory payout of the Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot.
- April 14: Eaton’s Memory won her third straight race by knocking off Love At Night and the rest of the field in the Runza Stakes.
- April 15: Blue Harbor and Mr. Tickle finished first and second, respectively, for trainer Marissa Black in the Dowd Mile. “He improved a bunch off of his last race,” Black said of Blue Harbor. “We picked up Armando Martinez on him and he ran a big race today.”
- April 20: The Fonner Park Special Stakes, traditionally split into two races, one for fillies and one for colts and geldings, was combined into one race because of a lack of entries. Ye Be Judged, trained by Black pulled away to win by 8 1-4 lengths.
- April 21: The Dinsdale Automotive Pick 5 Jackpot had its second mandatory payout in two weeks Tuesday. Each correct 50-cent ticket paid $14,612.35. The total pool for the pick five jackpot was $2,354,674. The total handle that day was $6,505,470.
- April 22: The Nebraska State Racing Commission approved Fonner Park’s request to add 12 days of live racing in May, again on a Monday through Wednesday schedule. “It’s a great thing for the horsemen,” Nebraska HBPA president Bob Moser said. “I’m really excited to be able to move forward with this partnership to provide spectator-free racing at Fonner Park.
- April 29: Sleepy Eyes Todd dominated the field to win the 31st running of the Bosselman/Gus Fonner Stakes. Blue Harbor and Mr. Tickle finished second and third. On that same day, Eaton’s Memory staked her claim as the top mare on the grounds by winning the Al Swihart Memorial Stakes and Sneaky Meek won the Coors Starter Allowance.
- April 29: Also, betters wagered almost $2 on the Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot with another mandatory payout scheduled. The total handle that day was $6,457,098.
- May 12: Kotulak announced that Fonner was dropping one day of racing. He said there would be no live racing on May 20. “My first concern is that horses are not over-raced,” he said. “Apart from that, horseplayers do not like betting on small fields. There are now increased options for horsemen to race and relocate and the market share of Fonner Park is becoming reduced with horseplayers having additional racetracks upon which to wager.”
- May 14: With another mandatory payout of the Pick 5 Jackpot,, five of five paid $2,016 for a 50-cent bet. The all-sources mutuel handle was $6,249,134.
— May 19: Awesome Emmit was awesome at 21-1 to win an allowance race that trainer Larry Donlin said was a tough as many stakes races. “I don’t know why he went off at 21-1,” trainer Larry Donlin said. “I’ll take it.”
That catches you up with all the happenings at Fonner Park. There are three more days of live racing without fans starting on Monday.
Bob Hamar is sports editor for The Independent.
