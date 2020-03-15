012015_fonnerworkout001_bjs
Barrett Stinson

Statement from Fonner Park:

This morning, March 15, every jockey that walked the race track, galloped or breezed a horse was happy with the racetrack condition. Zero precipitation is expected. We will run today at Fonner Park. First post is 1:30 p.m. Doors open at noon.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments