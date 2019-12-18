Twenty wrestling teams from Nebraska and a few from the surrounding states will be making their trip to Grand Island.
Those teams will take part in the 12th annual Flatwater Fracas, which gets under way at 11 a.m. Friday.
In what it considered to be one of the top dual tournaments in the state, there will be 13 ranked dual teams in Nebraska and numerous individuals ranked in the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association as well as ranked teams from Kansas and Wyoming competing in the event.
Grand Island coach Joey Morrison, whose squad is No. 5 in the NSWCA dual rankings, said the Fracas should be exciting once again.
“We’re very excited this year for this event,” Morrison said. “There’s going to be some great matches. I think people will be in for a real treat.”
There will be a change in venue for the event. The Fracas will in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center instead of the Heartland Events Center at Fonner Park both days.
Morrison said he’s excited for the event to be at the Expo Center.
“There will be a lot more floor space at the arena,” Morrison said. “It will be easier to get to places and fans will be a lot closer to the action.”
As for the tournament itself, there will be five pools of five teams for both days.
Teams will be put in placement pools on Saturday based on Friday’s results. So all teams will be guaranteed eight duals during the two days.
The same four out-of-state teams that have been making their trip to Grand Island with three Kansas schools with Manhattan, Great Bend and Smith Center and one from Wyoming with Cheyenne East will be part of the tournament once again.
And they will be loaded with talent as well.
According to the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association, Manhattan is ranked No. 8 with six wrestlers ranked in 6A and Great Bend is No. 3 with eight grappled ranked in 5A, while Smith Center has three athletes ranked in Class 321A rankings.
According to the Wyowrestling.com, Cheyenne East is No. 3 with 10 wrestlers ranked in 4A.
Morrison said it’s always great for out-of-state teams to come to the event.
“All four teams bring in tough squads this year,” Morrison said. “We’re so grateful that they come here every year. They realize how special this event is. That’s why they make the trip.”
There will be many returning state champions (teams and individuals) and medalists competing in the event.
Millard South and Northwest are the returning Class A and B champions in Nebraska.
That also includes a few nationally ranked wrestlers, according to Intramat, including Omaha Burke’s Jakason Burks (No. 6 at 126), Lincoln East’s Maxx Mayfield (No. 6 at 152), Hastings’ Damen Pape (No. 20 at 182), Millard South’s Isaac Trumble (No. 6 at 220) and Northwest’s Grady Griess (No. 10 at 220).
All those wrestlers, along with Columbus’ Kasten Grape and CE’s Amos Solano, are the returning state champions at the event. As a team, Millard South is ranked No. 32.
Millard South and Northwest are in the same pool so Griess, who took fifth at the Walsh Ironman Tournament in Ohio last weekend, and Trumble will more than likely see each other Friday. The dual is schedule for app. 5 p.m. Both wrestlers won 195 in their classes last year.
Morrison said the Fracas provides wrestlers of getting high caliber matches in like Griess and Trumble.
“There will be many matches like that one with multiple returning state champions and medalists from all classes wrestling each other,” he said. “You don’t see that in a lot of sports. This is a great opportunity for teams to run up against each other and go at it.”
Fans who can not attend the Fracas can still keep up to date on trackwrestling.com. Dual and match results will be updated within moments after a match is completed. All matches will also be streamed live on the same website for $14.95 for both days. They will be archived later on so fans can watch a match they might have missed during the tournament anytime.
“We’re still trying to provide services for people who can’t make the event,” Morrison said. “We’re glad to add that in.”
And like every year, Morrison said this wouldn’t be possible without the support of the Grand Island wrestling community and others.
“It’s takes a lot of people to pull this off,” he said. “The administration, the coaches, the parents, the workers for the event, as well as the Expo staff. There’s so many people in the community that love wrestling and want to see it grow. We’re just thankful for all those people. The Fracas is a great event to end the first semester of wrestling on.”
Schadwinkel to be at Fracas for book signing
Former Grand Island coach Mike Schadwinkel will be at the Fracas to sign his book “Purple Reign.”
Schadwinkel guided the Islanders to Class A state titles from 2009-13 as well as the State duals title in 2014. He coached numerous individual state champions and medalists during that time.
The book basically talks about his life in wrestling as both an athlete and coach and how the Grand Island wrestling dynasty started and what it was all about.
He will be around the Expo Arena all day Friday and Saturday for sales and autographs of the book.
There will also be a reception at Balz Reception Hall from around 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Schadwinkel will be there for book purchases and signing.
Everyone is invited to attend.
