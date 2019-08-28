The Heartland Lutheran volleyball team will look to five seniors to lead the way.
Carli Maier, Mollie Bexten, Brianna VanBibber, Abbigeal Nielsen and Kayla Shipps are the seniors returning from a team that finished 8-20 last year.
“We have five seniors which bring with some experience and also some good leadership for the younger players,” Heartland Lutheran coach Connie Hiegel said.
Four of those seniors are returning starters. Maier led the Red Horets with 165 kills and 183 digs. Hiegel said she sees Maier being one of the main attackers.
“Carlie is going to be a strength for us and really pulling into that leadership role,” Hiegel said. “She might need to will us to win.”
VanBibber chipped in 100 kills and 29 ace serves. Bexten was the setter and she had 59 assists and 116 digs, and Nielsen, who was the libero, had 108 digs and 21 ace serves.
“We moved Brianna to middle and she’s been doing well at the position,” Hiegel said. “I look for her and Mollie to step into that leadership role with Carli. And Abbigeal is a player that started to be a strong libero for us and we look forward to her skills developing further into her senior season.
“And Kayla, who is our other senior, will be a good role player for us to have.”
Maddie Graham was the other returning starter for the Red Hornets. The junior finished with 53 kills, while Maggie Bexten and Brynn Saddler are the other letterwinners returning.
“Maddie is getting there on her blocking. She’s a force at the net if she can get there,” Hiegel said. “Maggie looks to see some playing time in the defensive role again, but also may move to some outside hitting as we have seen some good improvement in her outside hitting throughout the offseason. And Brynn will be setting with Mollie. We’ll be running a 6-2 with those two players as both have great hands.”
Hiegel said she’s excited to see what the Red Hornets can do.
“I think we got some great potential,” Hiegel said. “I think we can compete with some teams. We just need to play together, play aggressively and with commitment, which hopefully turns into victories on the court. But we need to be confident and aggressive in doing so. There’s been times in the past where we didn’t have the confidence and were tentative, especially late in matches.”
The Red Hornets open their season in its home triangular against Kenesaw and Spalding Academy Thursday. Heartland Lutheran played in the Bill Marshall Classic this past Friday against Sumner-Eddyville-Miller and Brady, where they were swept in both matches. Despite that, Hiegel was encouraged with what she saw.
“We had some jitters and felt like we were too hyped to play,” Hiegel said. “But as the day went on, I felt we did some good things and calmed ourselves down. We improved as the day went on. It was a good stepping stone for the girls.”