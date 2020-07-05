HASTINGS — The Five Points Bank baseball team defeated Beatrice in walkoff fashion.

Eli Arends hit a RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Grand Island juniors an 8-7 victory Sunday.

Five Points jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings, only to see Beatrice tie it up at 7-all in the top of the seventh inning.

Brayden Lee led the offense by going 2 for 3 with a RBI and a double, while Carson Leiting was 1 for 4 with two RBIs.

Beatrice 003 022 0—7 9 6

Five Points Bank (10-3) 320 020 1—8 7 1

WP—Fay. LP—NA. 2B—FPB: Arends, Lee.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments