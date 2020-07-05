HASTINGS — The Five Points Bank baseball team defeated Beatrice in walkoff fashion.
Eli Arends hit a RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Grand Island juniors an 8-7 victory Sunday.
Five Points jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings, only to see Beatrice tie it up at 7-all in the top of the seventh inning.
Brayden Lee led the offense by going 2 for 3 with a RBI and a double, while Carson Leiting was 1 for 4 with two RBIs.
Beatrice 003 022 0—7 9 6
Five Points Bank (10-3) 320 020 1—8 7 1
WP—Fay. LP—NA. 2B—FPB: Arends, Lee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.