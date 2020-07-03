FILE PHOTO: Baseball

HASTINGS — A seven-run fifth inning allowed the Five Points Bank baseball team to come back and defeat Lincoln North Star Friday.

The Grand Island juniors jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the second inning.

But North Star rallied back to take an 8-7 lead going into the bottom of the fifth inning, setting up Five Points’ seven-run inning.

Tyler Douglass was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Carson Leiting was 1 for 4 with three RBIs.

Five Points used four different pitchers in Riley Plummer, Brayden Lee, Reece McBride and Gage Brockmeier, who all combined to strike out 11 batters. Plummer had seven of those strikeouts.

Lincoln North Star 000 261—9 8 8

Five Points Bank 240 17X—14 7 4

WP — McBride. LP — NA.

