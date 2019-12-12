ST. PAUL — In a game in which both teams struggled to score, a five-point play loomed large in the final outcome,
With St. Paul clinging to a four-point lead with 3:46 remaining, junior guard Tommy Wroblewski converted that five-point play to help send the Wildcats on to a 45-30 victory.
“It really set the momentum,” said Wroblewski, who scored 13 of St. Paul’s 15 points in the final period. “They had the momentum after the first quarter. We can’t let that happen. I think that (play) shifted it our way.”
Wroblewski sank a 3-pointer from the right wing, a rarity on a night when St. Paul was 2-for-15 from beyond the arc.
He was fouled after the shot and converted both free throws to turn a 31-27 lead into a 36-27 advantage.
“It’s a huge momentum swing,” Wildcats coach Derek Reinsch said. “That gave us so much breathing room and forced them into man. I think finally seeing the ball go into the net made a few kids relax.
“We weren’t pressing that bad. We kept getting the looks we wanted, the shots we wanted. It seemed like nothing that we could do would fall.”
Wood River coach Scott Krause said that play was a difference-maker.
“That’s a big play, especially when it was four points and jumps to nine,” he said. “We had some shots rim in and out. Not enough gas for us sometimes. But I’m proud of our boys. We played hard tonight.”
Wroblewski finished with 18 points and six assists. He was 3-for-5 from the floor and 6-for-6 from the line in the fourth quarter.
“Tommy had a great fourth quarter, but we had some kids in the first half step up,” Reinsch said. “When Tommy wasn’t playing good, they did a lot of good things to keep us going, keep us in it. Jackson Seward had a heck of a game.
“With those guys doing that, it doesn’t let Tommy pick and choose, but when he’s not feeling it, it lets him play through the other kids. Then he can step up and finish at the end just like that.”
Both offenses struggled. St. Paul finished 14-for-42 (33.3%) while Wood River was 10-for-36 (27.8%).
“We couldn’t hit shots all game, so we stepped up on defense,” Wroblewski said. “That’s going to happen. When you can’t shoot, defense has to step up. That’s what we did.”
The Eagles (0-3) turned the ball over on their first seven possessions and didn’t get a shot off until 5:15 into the contest.
“They threw that little run-and-jump on us, and we had some trouble handling the ball,” Krause said. “We saw the open guy. We were just a dribble too slow getting the pass off.
“Give a lot of credit to them. They forced us into a lot of those turnovers. We’ve got a lot of young guys playing, so we’re learning.”
St. Paul (3-0) got out to a 12-3 lead, but the Eagles rallied and took their first lead with 2:26 remaining in the half.
“I thought our defensive intensity was fantastic through that first 5:15,” Reinsch said. “We kind of had a drop. Credit to Wood River, they’re getting better. They’re really getting after it and scrapping.
“We just kind of lost a few guys defensively. We didn’t hit a few shots, and when we can’t score, it’s a little tougher to get into our press.”
Seward added 10 points for the Wildcats, while Cayleb Stewart topped Wood River with nine points.
St. Paul 45, Wood River 30
WOOD RIVER (0-3)
Cayleb Stewart 2-9 4-6 9, Austin Buettner 1-3 0-0 3, Ty Swanson 2-7 1-2 5, Gideon Luehr 2-8 0-0 6, Trey Zessin 1-2 0-0 2, Brandon Seier 0-0 0-0 0, Easton Graves 1-4 0-0 2, Aiden Graves 1-2 1-1 3, Cade Huxtable 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 10-36 6-9 30.
ST. PAUL (3-0)
Tommy Wroblewski 4-10 9-10 18, Jackson Seward 3-5 3-6 10, Brenden Knapp 2-3 0-0 4, Andy Poss 1-5 0-0 2, Eli Larson 1-4 0-2 2, Rylan Birkby 0-1 0-0 0, Logan Vogel 3-8 0-0 6, Kaleb Pedersen 0-0 0-0 0, Trevor Dugan 0-1 0-0 0, Tanner Maddox 0-1 0-0 0, Jacob Wells 0-4 3-5 3. Totals 14-42 15-23 45.
Wood River 6 16 3 5—30
St. Paul 12 9 9 15—45
3-point field goals—WR 4-17 (Stewart 1-5, Buettner 1-2, Swanson 0-3, Luehr 2-4, E. Graves 0-2, Huxtable 0-1), SP 2-15 (Wroblewski 1-5, Seward 1-2, Poss 0-3, Birkby 0-1, Vogel 0-1, Wells 0-3). Fouled out—Zessin. Rebounds—WR 29 (Luehr 9), SP 30 (Vogel 10). Assists—WR 4, SP 8 (Wroblewski 6). Turnovers—WR 24, SP 13. Total fouls—WR 15, SP 13. Technicals—none.
GIRLS
St. Paul 59, Wood River 24
While St. Paul can put up points, the key to the Wildcats’ success early this season has been on the defensive end.
Class C-1 preseason No. 8-rated St. Paul held Wood River scoreless for the first 4:22 to jump out to an 11-0 lead en route to a 59-24 victory on Thursday.
Combine that with a second-half shutout of Doniphan-Trumbull in their previous game, and the Wildcats didn’t allow a point in over 20 minutes.
“Our defense has been playing really well,” said senior guard Brooke Poppert, who outscored the Eagles with 32 points. “We’re running some junks, some different zones, different mans, so it’s really mixing teams up.
“We use high pressure, get in the right spots and talk a lot. We’re definitely watching the backside, boxing out and finishing the play.”
Although she only scored three points, 5-foot-5 senior guard Anna Thede may have had as big of an impact as any Wildcat.
She had most of the defensive duties on Wood River standout Boston Boucher, who entered the game averaging 20.3 points.
Boucher finished with five on 2-for-10 shooting, including 1-for-8 on 3-pointers.
“You’ve got to give Paige Lukasiewicz and Anna Thede credit,” St. Paul coach Rick Peters said. “We had to put them on their two best shooters, and that helped with the triangle-and-two.
“The kids have really picked up on that, and it’s taken away the other team’s scorers. It’s hard to get someone else to score if they aren’t used to.”
Poppert hit a pair of deep threes to help stake St. Paul (3-0) out to an early 11-0 lead. Her younger sister Olivia Poppert finished with 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.
“You can’t say enough about Brooke stepping up early,” Peters said. “She was shooting pretty deep and they were going in. That forced them out of their zone and man-to-man we were able to work Brooke with Olivia on the same side.”
Wood River coach Phil Smith said that start made it rough on his team. The Eagles are playing without returning starter Kiernan Paulk, who tore her ACL in June.
“They did a nice job of knocking down some open shots,” Smith said. “It wasn’t even like they were super open either. They were just making tough shots.
“Defensively we didn’t have it tonight — the intensity and desire to get stops.”
Peters said he likes how St. Paul has played entering Friday’s challenge against C-2 preseason No. 4 Fillmore Central.
“Defense has been stellar, and offensively I thought we looked a little better tonight,” he said. “We’ve got things we can work on obviously. We know that, and so do I.”
Brooke Poppert said the 3-0 start is a nice start for an experienced team.
“It’s a confidence-booster, and it sends a message to the rest of the conference that hopefully we’re going to be one of the top teams,” she said.
St. Paul 59, Wood River 24
WOOD RIVER (2-2)
Sage Gideon 0-3 0-0 0, Jenna Rauert 3-6 0-2 6, Boston Boucher 2-10 0-0 5, Johnna Willoughby 0-0 0-0 0, Baylie Codner 2-6 2-2 7, Hannah Paulk 2-7 2-2 6, Sydney Rohrich 0-1 0-0 0, Keely Wiese 0-3 0-0 0, Ellie Gideon 0-1 0-0 0, Brenda Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0, Lauryn Zessin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 9-37 4-6 24.
ST. PAUL (3-0)
Brooke Poppert 12-23 3-5 32, Paige Lukasiewicz 3-6 0-0 8, Amber Kosmicki 1-4 0-0 2, Anna Thede 1-1 0-0 3, Olivia Poppert 3-4 3-7 10, Dolcey Van Winkle 0-3 0-0 0, Josie Jakubowski 1-3 0-0 2, Ashlyn Lukasiewicz 0-0 0-0 0, Jenna Jakubowski 0-1 0-0 0, Paytyn Larsen 0-3 0-0 0, Abby Elstermeier 1-2 0-0 2, Madison Hirschman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 6-12 59.
Wood River 7 8 5 4—24
St. Paul 16 17 16 10—59
3-point field goals—WR 1-12 (Gideon 0-2, Boucher 1-8, Codner 1-2), SP 9-25 (B. Poppert 5-11, P. Lukasiewicz 2-4, Kosmicki 0-1, Thede 1-1, O. Poppert 1-1, Van Winkle 0-3, Jakubowski 0-1, Larsen 0-1, Elstermeier 0-1, Hirschman 0-1). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—WR 31 (Paulk 10), SP 30 (O. Poppert 6). Assists—WR 5 (Rauert, Paulk 2), SP 10 (O. Poppert 4). Turnovers—WR 26, SP 11. Total fouls—WR 12, SP 11. Technicals—none.
