By Marc Zavala
Five area schools, including a city school, will compete in the Nebraska State Wrestling Duals Tournament..
Grand Island Senior High, along with Hastings, Adams Central, Central City and Burwell are the schools competing in the duals Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney.
The Islanders, who are making their seventh appearance at the duals, is the No. 2 seed in Class A and will wrestle Kearney for the second time in three days. The two teams will dual each other Thursday at Kearney. Class A will get under way at 10:30 a.m.
Three teams will participate in Class B. Hastings is the No. 1 seed and takes on Minden, while Adams Central is the No. 2 seed and battles Gering and Central City is the No. 5 seed and duals with Bennington. All Class B duals will get under way at 9 a.m.
Burwell is the No. 3 seed in Class D and opens with Elkhorn Valley. The Class D duals will begin at 10 a.m.
The championship duals will go at the same time and will begin at app. 5:30 p.m.
