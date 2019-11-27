Individual leaders
Kills Per set
Sets Kills Avg.
Majesta Valasek, Broken Bow 90 457 5.1
Elayna Holcomb, Centura 97 466 4.8
Hanna Plumbtree, Fullerton 87 390 4.5
Grace Langemeier, Neb. Christian 73 326 4.5
Cailtyn Scott, Adams Central 80 339 4.2
Jadyn Branson, Shelton 79 324 4.1
Tori Thomas, Hastings SC 99 394 4.0
Cortlyn Schaefer, Cross County 73 293 4.0
Cassidy Tompkin, Giltner 89 343 3.9
Brooke Aspen, Hastings 91 336 3.7
Anna Gideon, Burwell 69 255 3.7
Callie Bauer, Arcadia-Loup City 90 326 3.6
Avery Kalvoda, Grand Island CC 86 310 3.6
Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton 87 302 3.5
Josie Jakubowski, St. Paul 90 309 3.4
Hitting Efficiency (minimum 100 attacks)
Kills Atts. Eff
Katherine Hamburger, Hastings SC 283 578 .375
Elayna Holcomb, Centura 466 1,032 .359
Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 169 351 .348
Tori Thomas, Hastings SC 394 1,011 .332
Grace Langemeier, Neb. Christian 326 791 .324
Teegan Hansel, St. Paul 196 412 .320
Cortlyn Schaefer, Cross County 293 691 .307
Brooke Poppert, St. Paul 299 668 .302
Nadia VanSlyke, Arcadia-Loup City 122 350 .291
Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 102 410 .276
Erica Stratman, Cross County 262 644 .275
Stefanie Anderson, Kenesaw 261 640 .275
Majesta Valasek, Broken Bow 457 1,073 .271
Avery Kalvoda, Grand Island CC 310 715 .266
Hanna Plumbtree, Fullerton 390 883 .260
Cassidy Gallagher, Kenesaw 115 331 .260
Ace Blocks
Sets Blks Avg.
Kaylee Kruml, Twin Loup 80 116 1.5
Lauren Feely, Aurora 96 113 1.2
Elayna Holcomb, Centura 97 102 1.1
Erica Stratman, Cross County 82 80 1.0
Cami Wellensiek, Adams Central 79 76 1.0
Lauren Hauser, Grand Island NW 104 96 .9
Ellie Apfel, Grand Island NW 104 96 .9
Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 92 82 .9
Mariah Markus, Arcadia-LC 84 76 .9
Jaylee Schuster, Aurora 88 75 .9
Caitlin Nelson, Boone Central/NG 79 73 .9
Emma Hart, Twin Loup 83 73 .9
Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 73 65 .9
Brooke Bannister, High Plains 72 63 .9
Kassidy Hudson, Aurora 98 78 .8
Cassidy Tompkin, Giltner 89 72 .8
Alli Bohlke, Adams Central 79 60 .8
Digs Per Set
Sets Digs Avg.
Carley Norlen, Hastings 91 596 6.5
Brianna Glendy, Twin Loup 83 539 6.5
Baylie Codner, Wood River 45 292 6.5
Cassidy Knust, Aurora 98 605 6.2
Jadyn Gentleman, Centura 97 603 6.2
Kate McFarland, Grand Island CC 91 559 6.1
Jade Erickson, Central City 71 394 5.5
Carlie Helgoth, Burwell 50 264 5.3
Morgyn Fiddelke, Ravenna 79 411 5.2
Allie Kunze, Palmer 71 372 5.2
Paige Lukasiewicz, St. Paul 90 439 4.9
Anna Gideon, Burwell 69 336 4.9
Lana Menke, Palmer 71 335 4.7
Claire Gideon, Burwell 69 325 4.7
Lauryn Willman, Grand Island CC 92 421 4.6
Set Assists
Sets Asts Avg.
Katie Maser, Grand Island CC 91 963 10.6
Olivia Poppert, St. Paul 90 950 10.6
Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow 88 843 9.6
Nadia VanSlyke, Arcadia-LC 90 830 9.2
Amber Baldwin, Centura 97 881 9.1
Hannah Preissler, Giltner 89 726 8.2
Kensey Wadas, Central Valley 84 685 8.2
Halle Jacobs, Ord 83 673 8.1
Amanda Giannou, Cross County 82 666 8.1
Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton 84 671 8.0
Dacey Sealey, Hastings 91 662 7.3
Makenna Asher, Hastings SC 99 685 6.9
Paige Nelson, Boone Central/NG 86 597 6.9
Hayley Hughes, Burwell 64 429 6.7
Madison Shimmin, Don-Trumbull 72 476 6.6
Serve Percentage (minimum 100 serves)
Gd Att. Pct.
Whitney Brown, Grand Island NW 457 463 98.7
Courtney Toner, Grand Island CC 341 347 98.3
Sophia McKinney, Grand Island NW 274 279 98.2
Creighton Harrington, Arcadia-LC 369 376 98.1
Rhianna Wilhelm, Heartland 318 324 98.1
Kensey Wadas, Central Valley 262 267 98.1
Raina Cattau, Aurora 461 471 97.9
Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton 248 356 97.8
Taylor Retzlaff, Grand Island NW 133 136 97.8
Katherine Paitz, Ansley-Litchfield 229 235 97.4
Madison Shimmin, Don.-Trumbull 175 180 97.2
Tori Sklenar, Ravenna 134 138 97.1
Karlee Stunkel, Ansley-Litchfield 261 269 97.0
McKenna Anderson, St. Paul 149 154 97.0
Halle Jacobs, Ord 281 291 96.6
Lauren Hauser, Grand Island NW 307 318 96.5
Hope Ottun, Twin Loup 274 284 96.5
Ace Serves Per Set
Sets Aces Avg.
Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton 87 84 1.0
Jade Branson, Shelton 79 79 1.0
Makenna Asher, Hastings SC 99 75 .8
Hannah Preissler, Giltner 89 72 .8
Brianna Vanbibber, HL Lutheran 72 61 .8
Tabitha Seip, Neb. Christian 58 46 .8
Lauryn Willman, Grand Island CC 92 64 .7
Kya Scott, Broken Bow 90 61 .7
Angel Mckoski, Elba 66 49 .7
Hailey Lindburg, High Plains 70 46 .7
Rhianna Wilhelm, Heartland 69 45 .7
Amber Baldwin, Centura 97 62 .6
Madison Neely, Broken Bow 90 54 .6
Olivia Poppert, St. Paul 90 52 .6
Amanda Whisenand, Giltner 89 52 .6
Macy Brown, Twin Loup 83 50 .6
Amanda Giannou, Cross County 82 46 .6
Samantha Walker, Gibbon 68 39 .6
Hope Schalk, Riverside 61 34 .6
Malania Francis, St. Edward 56 33 .6
Team Leaders
Kills
Hastings St. Cecilia 1,304
St. Paul 1,186
Grand Island Central Catholic 1,183
Broken Bow 1,085
Centura 1,069
Grand Island Northwest 1,061
Arcadia-Loup City 1,053
Aurora 1,007
Hastings 989
Fullerton 976
Central Valley 971
Giltner 950
Cross County 912
Adams Central 875
Kenesaw 768
Ace Blocks
Aurora 273
Twin Loup 238
Grand Island Northwest 197
Giltner 196
Grand Island Central Catholic 188
Centura 171
Hastings St. Cecilia 170
Adams Central 167
Arcadia-Loup City 161
Broken Bow 147
Nebraska Christian 144
Cross County 141
Central Valley 129
Hampton 116
Burwell 110
Ord 110
Service Aces
Fullerton 280
Giltner 273
Hastings St. Cecilia 260
Broken Bow 223
Cross County 215
Shelton 210
Grand Island Central Catholic 202
Kenesaw 199
Aurora 198
Centura 195
Central Valley 188
Nebraska Christian 188
Hampton 187
High Plains 185
St. Paul 184
Hitting Efficiency
Hastings St. Cecilia .299
St. Paul .267
Broken Bow .241
Nebraska Christian .227
Grand Island Central Catholic .225
Centura .217
Central Valley .189
Cross County .187
Arcadia-Loup City .186
Giltner .184
Adams Central .167
Kenesaw .162
Fullerton .159
Grand Island Northwest .151
Twin Loup .150
