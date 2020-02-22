OMAHA — Broken Bow’s Casey Faulkenberry knew the final match of his season was set to be an exciting one.
The junior took to the mat in the 126-pound finals at the State Championships against a familiar face, Valentine’s Chris Williams.
At districts, Williams pinned Faulkenberry with just seconds left in the final period. On Saturday, it was time for redemption.
“It feels great. It feels really great to be able to do that,” Faulkenberry said of the 8-2 win.
In addition to securing a gold medal, he put an end to Williams’ quest for four state championship wins. The junior won each of the two previo us seasons before losing to Faulkenberry.
While this weekend crowned individual championships, the Broken Bow wrestler knew he couldn’t get the win on his own.
“I’m super excited and I’m proud of my team and how they’ve helped me get this far.” he said. “Without them, I wouldn’t be where I’m at. I’m thankful for all of them.”
Sharing in the excitement was junior Lathan Duda, who earned a 5-3 win in the 182-pound weight class. Duda took on Chase County’s Trevor Peterson, earning all of his points in the final period.
“It was one of those things going in I knew we could win but I knew it was going to be tough matches. We talk about that all the time. We want tough matches and just to complete, and we did,” coach Ed Schaaf said.
The team finished just inside the top 10 with a 62.5 points for ninth, something Schaaf said will lead the team in future seasons.
“It’s something for us to build on,” Schaaf said of taking the finish back to Broken Bow. “We didn’t finish the year as strong as we would’ve liked but we’ve got a lot of kids coming back. It’s motivation. If you show kids you can work hard that you can be on top of the podium.
“We’re trying to change the culture in Broken Bow and move it toward thinking we can be on the podium every year and not just once in a while.”
Ord’s Ethan Gabriel ended his wrestling career on the podium with a gold medal around his neck. The senior finished with a statement win, a pin early in the first period against David City’s James Escamilla in the 195-pound weight class.
Gabriel finished second at state his freshman year before falling in semi-finals his sophomore year and having to sit out in 2019 due to injury. Getting back on the mat and hitting the goal he set this season was an emotional experience.
“Last year it was hard just watching...I wanted to be out there so badly,” he said of last season. “This year I was ready to go and ready to get after it.”
Gabriel’s finish helped propel Ord into a second place finish (98.5) behind David City with 127 points.
“This is a great way to gain that momentum for future seasons,” coach Johnny Ference said. “I think that pride has always been around wrestling in Ord and this will put a bit of fireworks with it.”
Another wrestler in Class C ending the weekend with excitement was Arcadia/Loup City’s Jakob Jerabek. The senior finished his high school career with a 5-0 win in the 285-pound weight class against David City’s Jake Ingwersen.
“To finally get it done has been a dream of mine since I started wrestling,” he said. “It’s unbelievable honestly. We’re here. It’s everybody’s dream to win here and mine came true.”
Gavin Dozler of Boone Central/Newman Grove fell to Konner Schluckebier of Milford 7-1 in the 113-pound final.
