Falls City Sacred Heart used second chances to extinguish Fullerton’s chance at a fourth-quarter comeback Saturday in the tipoff game of the Heartland Hoops Classic.
The Class D-2 No. 2-rated Irish got some key points off of offensive rebounds to maintain a two-possession lead before using six unanswered points to close out a 47-38 victory.
“With the way they play their defense, they really extend it a little bit,” Sacred Heart coach Doug Goltz said. “We thought that there would be some chances for us to get in there and get some offensive rebounds.
“Even a lot of our guards were getting chances at keeping the ball alive. That just gave us another possession. The more we could keep it away from their offense, the better.”
Four times Fullerton (15-5) made it a one-possession game in the fourth quarter. Each time, the Irish (22-1) used offensive rebounds to extend its lead.
“They’re a great team,” Warriors coach Richard Plumbtree said. “I’ve got to give credit where credit is due. They outrebounded us there in the end. Inside we need to box out, and they got them.
“They’re a big-inside, physical team. Doug’s got a great team down there, and they’re always physical. We just had some mental breakdowns boxing out late, and they made us pay there in the end.”
Sacred Heart jumped out to a 10-2 lead but Fullerton closed out the first quarter with a 14-0 run with the aid of a box-and-one on Tyler Witt.
“We actually kind of started with our nerves early, then we had to switch our defense to that box,” Plumbtree said. “Once we got that, it kind of gave us a boost on offense. Then it kind of switched to where our defense overpowered our offense. We just couldn’t quite seem to get it going on the offensive end.”
It was uncharacteristic for the Irish defense to allow a run like that.
“I probably should have used a timeout,” Goltz said. “We had a 10-2 lead, then they went on a 14-0 run. We just kind of stood around, turned the ball over, didn’t rebound – (it) was just a bad stretch and we survived it. Usually our defense doesn’t give up that many points.
“The rest of the way, 22 points in three quarters, I thought our defense was pretty sound.”
The Irish recovered to give up four points in the second quarter to take a 23-20 halftime lead.
Despite being the focus of Fullerton’s defense, Witt still finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Jack Fiegener added 13 points and Jarrot Simon had 10.
Isaac Gleason topped Fullerton with 10 points while Jordan Maxfield added nine.
Plumbtree said that win or lose, playing in the Heartland Events Center was a great experience for the Warriors.
“I told the kids coming in that this is a state atmosphere. The last two years we’ve made it to state, and we got beat in the first round both times. I told them this is our first round at state. Now after we got beat here, we don’t lose,” he said with a laugh. “We got that out of the way.
“The atmosphere isn’t going to be any bigger than this. We should be ready. We know what we have to work on. We should succeed from here on out.”
