Creighton coach Ed Servais said freshman Cole Evans has been coming on strong in preseason practices and could get some early opportunities to break into the Bluejays starting lineup if his progress continues.
Evans, who was named the 2019 Gatorade player of the year in Nebraska, had a stellar senior season, batting .556 with 15 doubles, two triple and one home run to go with 30 RBIs and 30 runs scored. The Grand Island Senior High graduate also had a 3.41 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 41 innings pitched as he helped the Islanders to a second consecutive appearance in the Class A state baseball tournament.
However, Evans’ season ended abruptly when he was struck on his right (pitching) hand by a line drive in the district championship game against Omaha Creighton Prep. The injury required surgery and the rehabilitation process went slower than Evans would’ve liked, Servais said.
“Cole was not able to play in the summer and finally got cleared in late July or early August and when he got into our program in late August, you could tell that he hadn’t played in three months,” Servais said. “His timing wasn’t there and he still had some weakness in his hand, so he got off to a little bit of a slow start.”
However, Servais said Evans flipped a switch in January.
“You could see when we started to work out this semester that Cole was a much different player,” Servais said. “He’s healthy and his hand has regained his strength. It’s just a matter of us finding a position for Cole and letting him make that transition from the high school to the college game.
“He’s got a bright future — there’s no doubt about it. We anticipate him working his way into the lineup as we progress during the spring.”
Servias said Evans has the versatility to play either outfield or first baseball for the Bluejays this season.
“Cole has a physicality to him that a lot of freshmen don’t have,” Servais said of 6-foot-1, 210-pound Evans. “He’s a lot stronger and a lot bigger than most freshmen, who have to typically spend their first year maybe gaining five or 10 pounds. Cole didn’t have to do that.”
